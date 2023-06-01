The Giant Forest Area in Sequoia National Park Reopens 6/2

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Calif – The Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park, home to the General Sherman Tree, the largest tree in the world (by volume), will reopen to the public on Friday, June 2. This area closed in early March in advance of what would become a catastrophic series of storms, 84 days ago. Those storms left behind severe road and infrastructure damage that continues to impact public access.

Access to the Giant Forest and Lodgepole areas will only be possible from Kings Canyon National Park, via the Big Stump entrance station on Highway 180. It is not possible to reach this area or giant sequoias from the Sequoia National Park entrance station on Highway 198 in Three Rivers. The section of the Generals Highway between the foothills area and the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park remains closed and under active construction. This section of highway is estimated to reopen July 1.

Visitors are advised that although the Generals Highway from Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park to the Giant Forest has temporary repairs to restore public access, these repairs require caution and slower speed limits until permanent repairs are done later in the season.

What to expect in the Giant Forest/Lodgepole Area

The free park shuttle service will be in operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This enables visitors to find parking and then explore the most popular sites via shuttle. Consider parking at Lodgepole Campground in the large lot just beyond the campground kiosk, then riding the shuttle to features in the Giant Forest area.

The Moro Rock/Crescent Meadow Road, leading to popular sites like Moro Rock and Tunnel Log, is closed to public vehicles on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can access these areas by shuttle or foot. This road is open to public vehicles Monday through Friday when the area is typically less congested.

No camping will be available in this area until later in June. Reservations for Lodgepole Campground and other park campgrounds are required and can be made on Recreation.gov.

This year more than ever, we urge visitors to plan their trips in advance and become familiar with what areas are open. Many areas and services in the parks that would typically be open this time of year may remain closed through this summer season. For detailed information about where to enter the parks, what’s open, things to do, wilderness permits, accessibility, services, and more, visit our website at www.nps.gov/seki.