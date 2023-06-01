Delays Expected on McAuliff St. Through Mid-June

McAuliff Street, south of the St. Johns River bridge, will experience traffic delays now through mid-June as the County of Tulare performs roadwork on Road 144. Roadwork is underway now north of the bridge, extending to Avenue 328, as crews grind and repave Road 144.

“Roadwork will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will continue to have impacts on the traveling public up until Wednesday, June 14, 2023,” shares Orlando Roasels, City of Visalia Engineering Technician. “Crews from Granite Construction will continue to work on Road 144 after June 14th but will only be on the shoulder, allowing north and southbound traffic to travel freely.”

Traffic control measures are in place, including flagging and pilot cars to guide drivers through the work zone. No traffic detours will be utilized, but the traveling public is advised to avoid the area due to expected delays.

“We recommend seeking an alternate route during the scheduled work,” added Rosales. “We urge motorists to use caution when driving through the construction zone if they are unable to avoid the work area.”

For more information on this project, contact Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician at (559) 713-4414 or at [email protected]