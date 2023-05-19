West Hills Lemoore commencement to be held May 25 with highest number of graduates in history

West Hills College Lemoore is thrilled to announce its upcoming commencement ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 6:00 pm in the Golden Eagle Arena. This year’s commencement marks a significant milestone for the college as it celebrates the highest number of graduates and degrees and certificates conferred in its history.

With close to 800 graduates and over 1500 degrees and certificates awarded, West Hills College Lemoore has experienced a consistent increase in the number of degrees and certificates awarded and the number of students graduating each year. This achievement highlights the college’s commitment to academic excellence and student success.

One of the highlights of this year’s ceremony will be the presence of two exceptional student speakers.

“We are delighted to announce that social media sensation Leo Gonzalez, a West Hills College Lemoore student, will share his inspirational journey with the graduating class,” said West Hills College President James Preston. “Leo has launched the beginning of a great career with his popular viral content and impressive following of 2.8 million subscribers on TikTok. He completed his college degree online with us while creating unique POV-style comedy videos that have made him a social media star. We are so proud of the way he represents the 559 and thrilled to have him join us at the ceremony.”

“Additionally, we are honored to have Aaron Villarreal, our Associated Student Government president and West Hills Community College District student trustee, deliver a speech at the event,” said Preston. “Aaron was recently recognized with the prestigious California Community College’s annual Student Leadership Award.”

West Hills College Lemoore is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of its graduates and the remarkable progress made in conferring degrees and certificates. The commencement ceremony promises to be a memorable event, honoring the achievements of our students and the support of our faculty, staff, and community.

Family, friends, and loved ones are invited to join the college in honoring the Class of 2023. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the college’s Facebook page and website at https://westhills.cc/whclgrad Graduates and attendees are encouraged to share their photos and experiences on social media using the hashtag #GolgenEagleGrad2023.