Visalia Unified seeks community feedback to design the future of the district

Visalia Unified began the first round of community listening sessions that will help shape the strategic and long-range facilities master plans for the next 5-7 years. The district is collecting feedback from staff, students, parents, and business/community leaders in a structured, anonymous process. The two plans will ultimately help shape the district’s Visalia Unified Forward 2030 – A Community Driven Blueprint for the Future, which aims to align district and community goals.

The community has the opportunity to provide input two ways: through an online survey currently posted on all district and school websites, and in-person listening sessions beginning at the end of May and going into the fall. Dates and locations will be posted on the VUSD website next week.

“In the last two months, we developed a work team of staff and community members who reviewed data, engaged in conversations, and developed the questions for the listening sessions. We are beginning with staff and students to capture thoughts before the end of the school year, and we’ll then move to the community listening sessions,” said Andre Pecina, Administrator, Communications, Strategy, and Outreach.

This fall, the work team will take all of the feedback, district data, and facilities studies to provide goal recommendations to the Board. This will guide the Board and district on future decisions including investments, supports, and resource allocation.

“We want to move forward cohesively and have a collective impact on the district’s future. We know our community wants to see change, so we encourage our VUSD community to be active participants in these surveys that will help guide VUSD for the next few years,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum, “Your voice matters to us!”.

The online survey is available at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/VUSDForward2030.

The online survey is available from May 5, 2023 through August 31, 2023.