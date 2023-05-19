Maestro, Caliber Customs win Best of Show at Slick Rock Student Film Festival

Congratulations to Redwood High School and Spring Valley Elementary School – this year’s Best of Show award winners for the Slick Rock Student Film Festival!

Slick Rock was held at the Visalia Fox Theatre last Friday. The two films took home the grand prizes after winning in their respective categories.

Maestro won High School Blockbuster before being announced as the High School Best of Show winner. The film was created by Ian Cook, Tyler Patterson, Tori Patterson, William Youngquist, Ashtyn Cripps, and Micah Stipech of Redwood High School in Visalia.

Caliber Customs won both Middle School General Advertisement and Middle School Best of Show. It was created by Sienna Pulido and Frannie Morris of Spring Valley Elementary School in O’Neals.

This year, Slick Rock received over 440 films in 17 categories from middle and high school students across six Central Valley counties.

Below is a complete list of this year’s Slick Rock winners:

Best of Show – Middle School : Caliber Customs, Spring Valley Elementary School (Sienna Pulido, Frannie Morris – General Advertisement)

: Maestro, Redwood High School (Ian Cook, Tyler Patterson, Tori Patterson, William Youngquist, Ashtyn Cripps, Micah Stipech – Blockbuster) Animation : Down the Mountain, El Diamante High School (Sebastian Calvanese-Carter)

: Down the Mountain, El Diamante High School (Sebastian Calvanese-Carter) Blockbuster – Middle School : Trail of Fortune, Heartland Charter School (Benjamin Embry, Parker Embry, Caden Noorthoek, Judah Noorthoek)

: Trail of Fortune, Heartland Charter School (Benjamin Embry, Parker Embry, Caden Noorthoek, Judah Noorthoek) Blockbuster – High School : Maestro, Redwood High School (Ian Cook, Tyler Patterson, Tori Patterson, William Youngquist, Ashtyn Cripps, Micah Stipech)

: Maestro, Redwood High School (Ian Cook, Tyler Patterson, Tori Patterson, William Youngquist, Ashtyn Cripps, Micah Stipech) Documentary – Middle School : USA Flag History, Clark Intermediate School (Matthew Bailey, Matthew Valenzuela, Jude Palumbo)

: USA Flag History, Clark Intermediate School (Matthew Bailey, Matthew Valenzuela, Jude Palumbo) Documentary – High School : Stray: The Story Behind Animal Shelters, The Center for Advanced Research and Technology (Danielle Lopez Ramirez, Natasha Mach)

: Stray: The Story Behind Animal Shelters, The Center for Advanced Research and Technology (Danielle Lopez Ramirez, Natasha Mach) General Advertisement – Middle School : Caliber Customs, Spring Valley Elementary School (Sienna Pulido, Frannie Morris)

: Caliber Customs, Spring Valley Elementary School (Sienna Pulido, Frannie Morris) General Advertisement – High School : MilkT Society Boba, Sunnyside High School (Sean Her, Kevin Vang)

: MilkT Society Boba, Sunnyside High School (Sean Her, Kevin Vang) General Public Service Announcement – Middle School : Your Life Matters. Our Lives Matter Burton Middle School (Marcelina Cabatu, Alexa Quezada, Jaslene Rodriguez, Ezecue Leon)

: Your Life Matters. Our Lives Matter Burton Middle School (Marcelina Cabatu, Alexa Quezada, Jaslene Rodriguez, Ezecue Leon) General Public Service Announcement – High School : The Chicken Club, Career & Technical Education Center (Shelby Wood)

: The Chicken Club, Career & Technical Education Center (Shelby Wood) Music Video – Cover : Never There, El Diamante High School (Leandra Calvanese-Carter, Sebastian Calvanese-Carter, Josslyn Caskey, Lauren Crawford, Thomas Martinez, Isabella Saenz)

: Never There, El Diamante High School (Leandra Calvanese-Carter, Sebastian Calvanese-Carter, Josslyn Caskey, Lauren Crawford, Thomas Martinez, Isabella Saenz) Music Video – Original : Commuovere, Redwood High School (Beatrice Sanjaya, Eli Bradshaw, Juliet Prosser, Jordan Nguyen)

: Commuovere, Redwood High School (Beatrice Sanjaya, Eli Bradshaw, Juliet Prosser, Jordan Nguyen) News Broadcast : Ranger TV Tyler Stark Story, Redwood High School (Nikko Gutierrez, Malayna Nieto, Tyler Stark, Daniela Zapien, Ciera Alvarez, Natalie McDonnell)

: Ranger TV Tyler Stark Story, Redwood High School (Nikko Gutierrez, Malayna Nieto, Tyler Stark, Daniela Zapien, Ciera Alvarez, Natalie McDonnell) Nutrition and Physical Activity PSA : Eat Healthy, Be Healthy, Redwood High School (Hannah Johnson, Brooklyn Amstutz, Ian Cook, Micah Stipech, William Youngquist)

: Eat Healthy, Be Healthy, Redwood High School (Hannah Johnson, Brooklyn Amstutz, Ian Cook, Micah Stipech, William Youngquist) Opioid, Fentanyl, and Marijuana Prevention PSA : 5 Steps To Stop The Overdose, West High School (Azarriyah Jackson, Natalie Tello, Betsy Leyva)

: 5 Steps To Stop The Overdose, West High School (Azarriyah Jackson, Natalie Tello, Betsy Leyva) Social Mania: Social Media’s Negative Effect on Mental Health : Be Safe Be Responsible, Redwood High School (Hannah Johnson, Tanner Hoffman, Elijah Backlund, Torran Mancour, Brooklyn Amstulz)

: Be Safe Be Responsible, Redwood High School (Hannah Johnson, Tanner Hoffman, Elijah Backlund, Torran Mancour, Brooklyn Amstulz) Sports Highlights : Cowhide 67, Redwood High School (Nikko Gutierrez, Jacob Perch, Grace Hyatt, Eddie Carino, Gabe Alaniz, Natalie McDonnell)

: Cowhide 67, Redwood High School (Nikko Gutierrez, Jacob Perch, Grace Hyatt, Eddie Carino, Gabe Alaniz, Natalie McDonnell) Suicide Prevention PSA: Nothing Is As It Seems, Mission Oak High School (Jocelyn Gomez Ontiveros)

Slick Rock is generously supported by the Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force, ABC30, EECU, Kaweah Health, and Tulare County HHSA Programs (Operation Prevention; Tobacco-Free Coalition; and the Alcohol & Other Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services).

For more information on Slick Rock and to see the winning films, visit www.tcoe.org/SlickRock/Winners.