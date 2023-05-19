Fresno Yosemite International Airport Continues Building for the Future

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) today celebrated the next phase of FAT forward, the largest airport development program in FAT’s history, with a groundbreaking on a $147 million major terminal expansion project to meet the current and future air travel demands for the city of Fresno and California’s Central Valley. This expansion will position FAT to accommodate business and leisure travel growth today and, in the years ahead. Construction on the terminal expansion will include a new concourse wing, expanded passenger screening checkpoint, a new Federal Inspection Station for international arrivals with an added waiting area for friends and family. The FAT forward terminal expansion is expected to open to the public in fall 2025.

“Fresno Yosemite International Airport continues to perform as a viable global domestic and international transportation gateway and a resource for the growth of the region’s vibrant economy,” said City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “The Airport’s growth in 2022 was amongst the strongest in the United States and the 18th fastest growing airport amongst 78 other similar sized hubs. It is important that investments continue in our airport to accommodate growth and air service development opportunities supported by a modern and efficient airport that reflects civic pride in our community.”

“This terminal expansion will infuse our local economy with millions of dollars and create hundreds of good-paying jobs for our Fresno families. This expansion will further establish us as a premier destination city and attract people from across the country to visit Fresno and explore everything we have to offer as California’s 5th largest city and the breadbasket of the nation,” said Fresno City Council President Tyler Maxwell.

“Building for the future with the first major improvement to the Airport in more than 20 years is a testament to increased travel demand through FAT over the years and the continued confidence our airline partners recognize in the Fresno market,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “More travelers flying through Fresno demonstrates the need for even more air service and today’s groundbreaking on a new terminal expansion will position FAT to accommodate additional airlines and flight operations, and more passengers.

The terminal expansion is expected to cost an estimated $147 million. The project will be funded through a combination of Federal Infrastructure Grants, including $7.1 million Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding, Federal Aviation Administration Grants, Passenger Facility Charges, Measure C, Transportation Security Administration Grant, and Airport Revenue Bonds.

Passenger Growth Drives Need for Expansion

Continued growth and forecasts completed as part of FAT’s Master Plan Update in 2018 pointed to the need for future expansion. As a result, in September 2020, the Airport launched

FAT forward, the largest terminal and parking project in the Airport’s history, which started with the opening of a newly constructed four-level parking garage in November 2021.

Today, FAT forward continues with the next phase of the airport expansion to meet increased passenger demand; and the growth continues.

Economic Benefits to the City and Region

The terminal expansion project will create additional economic activity and employment opportunities which include:

Adding an estimated economic impact of $90 million to the local economy from support services associated with construction.

Create 400 jobs directly related to the project.

Employ local labor workforce.

Terminal Expansion Highlights

A Progressive-Design-Build project delivery method allowed for a collaborative approach between the designer, builder, and Airport. Q&D Construction and CSHQA (architect) functioned as one entity for delivery of the terminal expansion project.

Funded through a $12 million Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant, the east apron reconfiguration work in progress will increase and expand concrete surfaces to provide aircraft circulation and parking positions necessary to accommodate larger aircraft to serve the new international/domestic gates.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport – Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) is one of the largest drivers in economic activity in the Central San Joaquin Valley. Domestic and international carriers serving FAT offer Valley travelers daily nonstop flights to Chicago (Seasonal), Dallas Fort Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Guadalajara, León, and Morelia in Mexico.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Fresno Chandler Executive Airport are municipally owned entities operating as a self-supporting enterprise.

