City of Hanford invites community to reimagine Hidden Valley Park

The Hanford Parks and Community Services Department encourages the public to help “Reimagine Hidden Valley Park” at three upcoming community outreach events, starting on May 27. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their thoughts about possible designs for the park, including the vacant land located adjacent to the existing park on the west side.

In November of 2021, the then-Hanford City Council directed staff to rezone the 18-acre lot from Low Density Residential to Open Space, which would allow the land to be developed as a park. That process is now underway as part of the Hanford Reorganization Project.

Reimagining Hidden Valley Park Community Outreach Events:

Saturday, May 27 at Hidden Valley Park (9 – 11 a.m.)

Thursday, June 1 at Civic Auditorium (6 – 8 p.m.)

Saturday, June 3 at Hidden Valley Park (3 – 5 p.m.)

At the community events, all Hanford residents are invited to provide ideas on the amenities that they would like to see as part of their vision for the overall park. There will be a brief introduction, followed by three activities to gather and prioritize ideas.

“These engagement events are designed to be fun, interactive, and informative,” says Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert. “When it comes to creating public spaces that are innovative and transformational, community participation and engagement is critical to ensure their collective voice is heard and validated.”

Albert stressed that any future changes or additions to Hidden Valley Park will be part of a phased approach as funding becomes available. Community members may also complete an online survey.

After the online survey closes, City staff will organize and prioritize the community’s feedback. Conceptual renderings and cost estimates will be drafted and then presented to the City Council for review.