Work continues in downtown Visalia and next phases of the Caldwell Avenue Improvement start Monday

Work continues in downtown Visalia and businesses and visitors should be ready for detours. Also, the next phases of the Caldwell Avenue Improvement project are quickly approaching and will begin on Monday, May 15th and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

“This next phase includes major intersection closures at Akers, Linwood, and Chinowth Streets,” provides Fred Lampe, Senior Civil Engineer, City of Visalia. “Traffic delays associated with the closures can be expected and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes, posted traffic detours will be in place. Residents and businesses will continue to have local access during the closures should motorists need to travel the area.”

The closure of all the connecting roadways will begin on Monday, May 15, 2023, and run through May 23, 2023, sequentially per the schedule included below. Travelers will experience traffic impacts due to 24-hour road closures of various north and south connecting roads at Caldwell Avenue.

Akers, Linwood, and Chinowth Streets will be closed for three days at a time so that crews can rebuild and repave the outside lanes and the outside portions of the intersections.

The schedule for the upcoming intersection closures is as follows:

Akers Street Intersection Closures:

Monday, May 15, 2023 (24-hour)

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (24-hour)

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 (24-hour)

Linwood Street Intersection Closures:

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 (24-hour, estimated starting time of 4 p.m.)

Thursday, May 18, 2023 (24-hour)

Friday, May 19, 2023 (24-hour)

Chinowth Street Intersection Closures:

Monday, May 22, 2023 (24-hour)

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 (24-hour)

“While scheduled, these construction dates are tentative and are subject to weather, material and field condition delays. Updates will be issued as soon as possible in the event of schedule changes,” adds Lampe.

Split into a west half phase, Akers to Chinowth Streets, and an east half phase, Demaree to Shady Streets, details on the next phase of the Caldwell Improvement Project will be made available to the public by the end of August.

To stay informed throughout the project and understand what the coming phases will entail, visit www.caldwellshady.com or sign up for text alerts by texting “update” to (520) 506-5092. For additional information, contact Chris Crawford, Construction Manager, at (559) 280-9733, [email protected].

Downtown Visalia project update

Work continues on the downtown Visalia project, which will result in a variety of improvements in safety and accessibility. Following are the details of where work is under way. Businesses and visitors are encouraged to prepare for detours and lane shifts.

Night work will be ongoing to perform miscellaneous planned construction activities on Main, Acequia, Center and side streets between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. (Sunday through Thursday).

Ongoing scheduled work includes:

Installation of new electrical facilities for street lighting and communication

Boring of conduits

Trenching for conduits and other electrical facilities

Installation of new street light pole foundations

Electrical service preparation and installation

Daytime Paving Activities

Church Street (Between Main and Acequia)

Monday, May 15h (6 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Road closure in place during this activity

Trench and Patch HMA paving

Full road closure to be expected. Use alternative routes during these hours.

Pedestrian sidewalk detours

No parking and limited parking in certain areas

Floral Street (Between Main and Acequia)

Monday, May 15h Floral (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Road closure in place during this activity

Trench and Patch HMA paving

Full road closure to be expected. Use alternative routes during these hours.

Pedestrian sidewalk detours

No parking and limited parking in certain areas

This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled as needed. For questions or further information, please call 559-481-9255.