Water, Water, Water. Now What?

The Sierra has a historic snowpack. Local rivers are running high and ditches and canals are breaching the levees.

Tulare Lake has returned.

To get a quick handle on our local water issues, the League of Women Voters of Tulare County is pleased to host a panel presentation on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The moderator will be Mark Keppler of The Maddy Institute.

The invited panelists are Tricia Stever Blattler, Tulare County Farm Bureau; former Visalia Mayor Greg Collins, City Planning Consultant; Susana De Anda, Community Water Center; and Aaron Fukuda, Mid Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

Lunch meeting starts at 11:30AM. Venue: The Lamp Liter – now known as “The Hyde”, located at 3300 W. Mineral King Ave, Visalia. Lunch is $25pp. RSVP to: [email protected]. RSVP before 5PM on Friday, May 12, 2023.