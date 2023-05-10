CACHE Opens Betty Berk: Neo-Expressionist

CACHE, The Center for Art, Culture and History-Exeter, is pleased to announce the opening of solo show Betty Berk: Neo-Expressionist, on exhibit from May 6 through July 29, 2023.

Artist Betty Berk is a neo-Expressionist painter whose work emphasizes texture and color. She has focused on oil painting over the past 30 years, although she has been creating arts and crafts all of her life.

“We are pleased to present Betty Berk: Expressionist at CACHE,” said Art Selection Director and Board Member Robyn Stearns, a former Exeter Mayor. An artist’s reception will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at CACHE, 125 S. B Street in Exeter.

Berk studied art in college, and later with mentors and in workshops taught by nationally-known artists. She taught art for more than 20 years at Dinuba High School where she developed a citywide Festival of the Arts that highlighted fine arts throughout Dinuba schools. Additionally, Berk has served as the Director of Exhibits for the Alliance of California Artists, of which she is a signature member.

Playing piano has had an important impact on Berk’s art as well. “Composition and expression are one and the same in a classical music piece and one of my oil paintings,” Berk said.

Berk has won many awards and shown throughout the San Joaquin Valley including Stockton, Fresno, Oakhurst, Visalia, Exeter, and Tulare. Berk can be found on Etsy, Facebook, and Instagram.

The Center for Art, Culture, and History-Exeter (CACHE) is the new name for the 20+year-old Exeter, California-based nonprofit organization previously known as The Exeter Historical Museum and Courthouse Gallery of the Arts. The CACHE Board of Directors voted in November 2022 to rebrand the organization following a three-month consultation period with arts marketing consultant and Exeter native Aaron Collins.

“CACHE is excited about its new brand, newly-articulated regional programming focus, and renewed energy following our rebranding,” said Dwight Miller, CACHE Board President. “We hope that cultural audiences throughout California’s heartland will join us as we present exciting exhibitions focusing on the art, culture and history of our region.”