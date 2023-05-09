Tulare Union High School Drama Presents “Mean Girls High School Version”

The Tulare Union High School Drama Department will present the musical Mean Girls High School Version by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin in evening performances on Wednesday through Friday, May 10-12 at 7:00 pm with a Saturday matinee on May 13 at 2:00 pm in the Tulare Community Auditorium located at 755 E. Tulare Avenue. Tickets are $5. Box office opens one hour before each show.
Mean Girls High School Version is based on the 2004 movie. Cady Heron (played by Alyssa Long) may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious way of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics (played by Isabella Ramos, Arlene Landerous, and Ava Mayo), a trio lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George (played by Isabella Ramos). But when Cady devises a plan with the help of her two new friends (played by Ivy Freeman and Josue Hernandez-Nava), she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.
This musical is rated PG-13 due to mature language and themes.
A full list of the cast members is as follows:
Mean Girls Cast
Cady………………….Alyssa Long
Regina………………. Isabella Ramos
Janis………………….Ivy Freeman
Damian……………….Josue Hernandez-Nava
Gretchen……………..Arlene Landeros
Karen……………….. .Ava Mayo
Aaron……………….. .Benicio Mares
Mrs. Heron……………..Alianna Fox
Mrs George………….Aymee Taylor
Ms. Norbury…………Sabrina Castillo
Mr. Duvall……………Anthony Monroe
Kevin…………………Mathew Parra-Vazquez
Dawn…………………Valeria Diaz Soto
Caroline/Rachel……..Jamie Rodriguez
Moderator…………….Jacob Alonzo
Coach Carr/Martin……Elijah Bermudez-Villalobos
Sophia Acquino………Desiree Coria-Duran
Sophie K………………Adria Wright
Citlyn Caussin………..Triniti Morris
Mr.Heron/Jason………Hunter Daley
Glenn Coco/Mathlete. Leo Bird
Shane Oman/Tyler K…Caleb Gonzalez
Mr. Buck/Mathete…… Eli Requejo
Taylor Wedel…………lJayda Freitas
Mike T…………………Alex Cruz
Sarah T……………….Emily Treadwell