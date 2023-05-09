Tulare Union High School Drama Presents “Mean Girls High School Version”

The Tulare Union High School Drama Department will present the musical Mean Girls High School Version by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin in evening performances on Wednesday through Friday, May 10-12 at 7:00 pm with a Saturday matinee on May 13 at 2:00 pm in the Tulare Community Auditorium located at 755 E. Tulare Avenue. Tickets are $5. Box office opens one hour before each show.

Mean Girls High School Version is based on the 2004 movie. Cady Heron (played by Alyssa Long) may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious way of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics (played by Isabella Ramos, Arlene Landerous, and Ava Mayo), a trio lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George (played by Isabella Ramos). But when Cady devises a plan with the help of her two new friends (played by Ivy Freeman and Josue Hernandez-Nava), she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.

This musical is rated PG-13 due to mature language and themes.

A full list of the cast members is as follows:

Mean Girls Cast

Cady………………….Alyssa Long

Regina………………. Isabella Ramos

Janis………………….Ivy Freeman

Damian……………….Josue Hernandez-Nava

Gretchen……………..Arlene Landeros

Karen……………….. .Ava Mayo

Aaron……………….. .Benicio Mares

Mrs. Heron……………..Alianna Fox

Mrs George………….Aymee Taylor

Ms. Norbury…………Sabrina Castillo

Mr. Duvall……………Anthony Monroe

Kevin…………………Mathew Parra-Vazquez

Dawn…………………Valeria Diaz Soto

Caroline/Rachel……..Jamie Rodriguez

Moderator…………….Jacob Alonzo

Coach Carr/Martin……Elijah Bermudez-Villalobos

Sophia Acquino………Desiree Coria-Duran

Sophie K………………Adria Wright

Citlyn Caussin………..Triniti Morris

Mr.Heron/Jason………Hunter Daley

Glenn Coco/Mathlete. Leo Bird

Shane Oman/Tyler K…Caleb Gonzalez

Mr. Buck/Mathete…… Eli Requejo

Taylor Wedel…………lJayda Freitas

Mike T…………………Alex Cruz

Sarah T……………….Emily Treadwell