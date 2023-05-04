West Hills Lemoore hosting AgTechX Ed Summit

The Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology, California Department of Food and Agriculture, and West Hills College Lemoore are proud to announce their partnership in hosting AgTechX Ed – a half-day event dedicated to developing the next generation of tech-savvy agricultural workers. The AgTechX Ed Summit will occur on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 1:00 PM at West Hills College Lemoore, 555 College Ave. Lemoore, CA 93245.

The event will comprise three panels, covering topics such as industry issues and skill identification, education and workforce development strategies, and the farm’s current and future workforce needs. This event is part of the AgTechX Ed Initiative – a statewide effort led by Western Growers and California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross, to cultivate a future workforce with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate emerging on-farm technology.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology and the California Department of Food and Agriculture to host the AgTechX Ed Summit,” said James Preston, President of West Hills College Lemoore. “This event is a tremendous opportunity for our community to learn about the latest technological advancements in agriculture and the skills needed to succeed in the industry.”

The AgTechX Ed Summit will feature Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, who Governor Gavin Newsom appointed in January 2019. Secretary Ross is known for her leadership experience in agricultural issues, including environmental stewardship, climate change adaptation, and trade.

“We are honored to host Secretary Ross for this important event,” said Kris Costa, Dean of Career and Technical Education at West Hills College Lemoore. “Her focus on developing a next-generation workforce for increasingly high-tech agriculture production is imperative for California agriculture to thrive.”

The event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the future of agriculture and the skills needed to succeed in the industry. To register for the event, please visit https://go.wga.com/agtech-lemoore.

For more information about the event, please contact Carrie Peterson at [email protected] or 209.602.4288.