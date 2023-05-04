Visalia offers updates to Caldwell Avenue construction schedule

After approval at the April 3rd Visalia City Council Meeting, the schedule for the Caldwell Avenue Improvement Project changed. Now, the project will include more daytime work and will close major intersections for several days at a time.

The new schedule will have traffic impacts during the day due to 24-hour road closures of various north and south arterial roads at Caldwell. Overall, the closures of various arterial roads will total approximately seven working days.

Meanwhile, Caldwell will continue to have one lane open on both sides of the roadway throughout construction. Although Caldwell will remain open, delays are expected not only during the working hours of Monday – Friday 7am – 4pm, but at all times due to constant lane restrictions.

Caldwell Avenue will be improved through this work with the rebuilding and re-paving of the inside and outside lanes of this major Visalia road. In addition, intersections will also be rebuilt. This will require the closure of major intersections for three to four days at a time.

While detours will be posted when intersections are closed, motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes, avoid the area if possible, and expect delays with higher congestion throughout detour routes.

For more information regarding the changes to the construction activity, the City of Visalia and 4Creeks have scheduled a Public Information Meeting for Thursday, May 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Visalia Nazarene Church, 3333 W. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA 93277. If you are unable to attend, the meeting will also be held on Facebook Live and available to view on www.caldwellshady.com 24-hours following the information meeting.

The Caldwell Avenue Improvement Project is set to begin the next phase, Phase A, on Monday, May 15, 2023.

To stay informed throughout the project and understand what the coming phases will entail, visit www.caldwellshady.com or sign up for text alerts by texting “update” to (520) 506-5092.

Schedule for the next 3 phases of the West Half of Project:

Phase A: May 15, 2023 – May 17, 2023

Akers Intersection Outside Lane Construction (inside lanes open)

Phase B: May 18, 2023 – May 20,2023

Linwood Intersection Outside Lane Construction (inside lanes open)

Phase C: May 23, 2023 – May 25, 2023

Chinowth Intersection Outside Lane Construction (inside lanes open)

The additional phases in the west half of the project will be made available to the public by the end of May, but are expected to continue through the beginning of August. In addition, the east half of the Caldwell Avenue Improvement Project will follow the west half. Information regarding the east half schedule will be made available to the public in August.

*Construction dates shown above are tentative and could be subject to weather delays.

For additional information, contact Chris Crawford, Construction Manager, at (559) 280-9733, [email protected]