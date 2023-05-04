Sequoia National Forest ending storm damage forest closure order

Sequoia National Forest officials will end the temporary Storm Damage Forest Closure Order # 0513-23-08 Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:59 pm. However, beware that some forest roads, trails, campgrounds, and wilderness areas are not accessible due to storm damage, wet, muddy, and snowy conditions.

“We recognize the important role of the forest in our visitor’s and mountain communities’ lives,” stated Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson. “Forest officials and staff are working hard to repair storm-damaged areas quickly and safely. Until then, while visiting the Forest, keep safety in mind and adhere to road closures. I would like to express my sincere Thank you to our partners and the public for their cooperation and understanding.”

Hume Lake Ranger District

The Hume Lake Ranger District has received significant road damage in the areas of Camp 4 ½, Davis Road, Pine Ridge, and Eshom. Due to extensive road damage and hillside failures along Davis Road, a separate road closure order will be in place for the Davis Road (FS Road No.12S01) starting April 30 and expiring June 30, 2023.

Over the next few weeks, the Hume Lake Ranger District staff will continue to evaluate and conduct emergency repairs in other areas and allow access as soon as safely possible.

Practice Water Safety: Enjoying time outside includes being water safe. Know your limits, as even confident and strong swimmers can get into trouble. Please remember that many creeks, rivers, and bodies of water, like Hume Lake, are very full and cold from heavy snow melt.

Western Divide Ranger District

Highway 190 sustained significant damage in several locations, making it impassible between Springville and Ponderosa. Caltrans is working on repairs in anticipation of having it open from Springville to Camp Nelson by late summer and from Camp Nelson to Ponderosa before the winter season.Day-use areas along the Tule River; Lower and Upper Coffee Camps, and several campgrounds; Wishon, Belknap, and Coy Flat, will not be available until Highway 190 is reopened for public use.

Visitors to the Trail of 100 Giants will be able to travel through California Hot Springs or Kernville and Johnsondale to reach this popular destination in the Western Divide Ranger District, Giant Sequoia National Monument throughout the summer.

Western Divide Ranger District campgrounds opening tentatively by Memorial Day Weekend:

Redwood Meadow, Holey Meadow, Long Meadow (group), and Quaking Aspen.

Lower Peppermint Campground will be open once Lloyd Meadow Road (FS Road No. 22S82) is repaired.

Kern River Ranger District

Due to heavy snowmelt, water flows in the Kern River, and its tributaries are incredibly swift. Be Prepared. For public safety, officials Do Not recommend entering the river at this time.

For public safety, officials Do Not recommend entering the river at this time. Isabella Lake’s water level is high for this time of year. Forest officials advise visitors to practice boating safety and watch for obstacles, such as floating woody debris on the lake, to ensure everyone has a safe and relaxing visit.

Along the Kern River and Isabella Lake shorelines, broken glass has been a hazard and an eyesore for many years. Broken glass can be tough to pick up, unsightly, and cause injury to people and animals. The use of glass food and beverage containers along the Upper Kern, the Lower Kern, all of Isabella Lake’s shorelines (to surrounding roadways) is prohibited.

Know Before You Go

Research weather and road conditions and make sure your vehicle is mechanically ready.

Avoid areas with dead standing trees; look up before you choose a trail, park your car, or set up your camp, always be aware of your surroundings.

Let family and friends know your plans, destination, and return home date in the event of an emergency. Remember, cell service in the Forest may not be available.

Pack out your trash and leave with everything you bring in and use.

Recreate Responsibly! Campground reservations are highly recommended, with limited locations open this spring at www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

While some areas of the Sequoia National Forest will reopen, Winter Road Closure Orders will remain in effect. Please visit the Forest website for a complete list of Forest Orders at Sequoia National Forest – Alerts & Notices (usda.gov). Forest Orders are issued yearly to provide public safety and protect natural resources.

Visitors with specific questions regarding the closure expiration or what remains closed are encouraged to call their local district office, email [email protected], visit our website, or Forest Facebook for more information.