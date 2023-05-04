2023 Summer Jubilee in the Serengeti tickets are on sale now!

Tulare Hospital & Community Health Foundation is pleased to announce Tulare’s event of the summer – “Summer Jubilee in the Serengeti” will take place Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Zumwalt Park in the center of Tulare, Ca downtown district. The Foundation General Board of Trustees are excited to host “Summer Jubilee in the Serengeti” and all the festivities and celebration. This year the event will be the last grand event held at Zumwalt Park before it undergoes its new transformation.

Summer Jubilee attendees will enjoy tastes from featured restaurants, wineries, breweries and distributors from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., gaming fun and dancing to the tunes of “The Band August”. Special opportunity drawing will be held and 3 special live auction prizes will be up for grabs to the lucky bidder.

Come pick up your ticket – Individual tickets are $70 ($50 for Adventist Health Employees).

For more information please visit the website at: www.tularehospitalfoundation.org/SummerJubilee, or by phoning the Foundation Office, 559.685.3438

Tickets may be purchased at the Foundation Office located at 906 N. Cherry St., inside the hospital Gift Shop at 869 N. Cherry Street, or through any of our Foundation Trustees.

Event proceeds ensures the Foundation’s mission to provide philanthropic support for the Cardio Cath Lab and MRI Women’s Imaging and other projects at Adventist Health Tulare. In addition, the foundation supports wellness initiatives benefiting our community.

So put on your festive safari attire and we’ll see you at Summer Jubilee in the Serengeti.