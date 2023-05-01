Visalia Medical Clinic, Adventist Health partner to expand options for patients

In a move to give patients access to additional hospitals and services, Visalia Medical Clinic, a group of 62 physicians and other health care providers, is partnering with Adventist Health Physicians Network, effective May 1, 2023.

“In partnering with Adventist Health, along with their four hospitals and more than 60 medical offices in the Valley, it expands our patients’ access to comprehensive care in Hanford, Tulare and other locations, in addition to Visalia,” said Angela Pap, M.D., VMC Board Chair and President. Adventist Health is also a multi-state health system, which improves our ability to grow our services as needed in the future.

The transition includes the Visalia Medical Clinic and Sleep Lab on West Hillsdale Avenue, its Aesthetic Center on Avenida de los Robles and its Physical Rehabilitation Center on North Akers Street.

Visalia Medical Clinic providers will continue to contract with the same major health plans, so there will be no disruption in care for current patients, Dr. Pap said. Adventist Health is also expanding hospital contracts with health plans to ensure patients have access to hospital, surgical and outpatient services in the Valley.

“We’re thrilled that Visalia Medical Clinic is joining our network of physicians,” said Gurvinder Kaur, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health hospitals in Hanford, Reedley, Selma and Tulare. “These physicians and providers are known for their excellent, compassionate care, and we’re honored to serve with them.”

In addition to expanding access to care for Visalia patients, the partnership with Adventist Health will open options for patients in other communities to see the Visalia providers, said Raul Ayala, M.D., Ambulatory Medical Officer for Adventist Health. “Patients benefit when they have more options and access.”

In addition to the four Central Valley hospitals and other Valley services, Adventist Health also operates hospitals in Bakersfield, Delano and 14 other California cities in addition to Oregon and Hawaii. The Hanford hospital opened in 1965 and moved to a newly built medical center in 2010. The system acquired the Selma hospital in 1998 and began leasing the Reedley hospital in 2011 and the Tulare hospital in 2018. Other expansions have included the addition of two family medicine residencies, dozens of medical offices in five Valley counties, a Breast Care Center, a Digestive Health Center and a partnership with Valley Children’s Healthcare to provide primary and complex care for children.

Visalia Medical Clinic may be reached at 559-738-7500, and more information is available at AdventistHealth.org/VisaliaMedicalClinic.

Visalia Medical Clinic, which was established in 1940, is the largest physician-owned clinic in the South Valley. The clinic includes 62 physicians and providers as well as lab and imaging services, and operates four locations: the Visalia Medical Clinic, Sleep Lab, Aesthetic Center and Physical Rehabilitation Center. The physicians and providers at the Visalia Medical Clinic are part of a proud tradition of providing excellent medical care to this community for over 80 years. Through the years and much growth, the clinic has remained committed to providing quality care to all patients, helping them to live fully and be well.

Adventist Health Central Valley Network, a group of four hospitals serving the Central Valley, is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit, integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care. In the Central Valley, Adventist Health operates hospitals in Hanford, Reedley, Selma and Tulare and medical offices in Kings, Kern, Fresno, Madera and Tulare counties. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Its compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes employees, physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, they are transforming the health-care experience with an innovative and whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.