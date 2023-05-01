Visalia Medical Clinic, Adventist Health partner to expand options for patients

In a move to give patients access to additional hospitals and services, Visalia Medical Clinic, a group of 62 physicians and other health care providers, is partnering with Adventist Health Physicians Network, effective May 1, 2023.
“In partnering with Adventist Health, along with their four hospitals and more than 60 medical offices in the Valley, it expands our patients’ access to comprehensive care in Hanford, Tulare and other locations, in addition to Visalia,” said Angela Pap, M.D., VMC Board Chair and President. Adventist Health is also a multi-state health system, which improves our ability to grow our services as needed in the future.
The transition includes the Visalia Medical Clinic and Sleep Lab on West Hillsdale Avenue, its Aesthetic Center on Avenida de los Robles and its Physical Rehabilitation Center on North Akers Street.
Visalia Medical Clinic providers will continue to contract with the same major health plans, so there will be no disruption in care for current patients, Dr. Pap said. Adventist Health is also expanding hospital contracts with health plans to ensure patients have access to hospital, surgical and outpatient services in the Valley.
“We’re thrilled that Visalia Medical Clinic is joining our network of physicians,” said Gurvinder Kaur, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health hospitals in Hanford, Reedley, Selma and Tulare. “These physicians and providers are known for their excellent, compassionate care, and we’re honored to serve with them.”
In addition to expanding access to care for Visalia patients, the partnership with Adventist Health will open options for patients in other communities to see the Visalia providers, said Raul Ayala, M.D., Ambulatory Medical Officer for Adventist Health. “Patients benefit when they have more options and access.”
In addition to the four Central Valley hospitals and other Valley services, Adventist Health also operates hospitals in Bakersfield, Delano and 14 other California cities in addition to Oregon and Hawaii. The Hanford hospital opened in 1965 and moved to a newly built medical center in 2010. The system acquired the Selma hospital in 1998 and began leasing the Reedley hospital in 2011 and the Tulare hospital in 2018. Other expansions have included the addition of two family medicine residencies, dozens of medical offices in five Valley counties, a Breast Care Center, a Digestive Health Center and a partnership with Valley Children’s Healthcare to provide primary and complex care for children.
Visalia Medical Clinic may be reached at 559-738-7500, and more information is available at AdventistHealth.org/VisaliaMedicalClinic.
Visalia Medical Clinic, which was established in 1940, is the largest physician-owned clinic in the South Valley. The clinic includes 62 physicians and providers as well as lab and imaging services, and operates four locations: the Visalia Medical Clinic, Sleep Lab, Aesthetic Center and Physical Rehabilitation Center. The physicians and providers at the Visalia Medical Clinic are part of a proud tradition of providing excellent medical care to this community for over 80 years. Through the years and much growth, the clinic has remained committed to providing quality care to all patients, helping them to live fully and be well.
Adventist Health Central Valley Network, a group of four hospitals serving the Central Valley, is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit, integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care. In the Central Valley, Adventist Health operates hospitals in Hanford, Reedley, Selma and Tulare and medical offices in Kings, Kern, Fresno, Madera and Tulare counties. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Its compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes employees, physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, they are transforming the health-care experience with an innovative and whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.
15 thoughts on “Visalia Medical Clinic, Adventist Health partner to expand options for patients”
(Commenter ID is a unique per-article, per-person commenter identifier. If multiple names have the same Commenter ID, it is likely they are the same person. For more information, click here.)
Yay I hope this brings Kaweah delta to their knees 🤣🤣🤣
and why would you want that Jason?…..I would not want to drive to Tulare or Hanford to have my kids or for an emergency!
Clearly you do not care about quality of care 🤭
Is quality of care served by having one institution take over Tulare County?!
Why anyone would want to see less options for an underserved area! Well, they must have some sort of a profit motive. Just the thought is disgusting, this area is already underserved and letting anyone monopolize the health of the area is a terrible idea.
And yes. Kaweah has gobbled up a lot in Visalia. There has to be a check on Kaweah AND there has to be a check on Adventist.
It is a shame we did not get a third party like Dignity Health at Tulare but that ship has sailed into the sunset.
I hope this does NOT bring Kaweah to their knees. The people in Tulare that had to drive to Visalia or Hanford when their hospital was shut down can tell you just how important it is to have care close by.
Well I hope it does, and anyone with any common sense would know bringing them to their knees would force a sale to another entity 😉 possibly to community or sutter or Risant and so forth and so on. So yes bring them to their knees and squeeze out the incompetent leadership 😁
Fingers crossed that Adventist Health will not be making changes at Visalia Medical Center on the who, what, and where in the clinic’s operations. They are just fine the way they are. There is more than enough room and need for both Tulare Adventist and Kaweah when it comes to hospital care. Tulare’s Adventist has quite a ways to go and a lot more work in getting our hospital back up to the quality of care and services that this community once received and counted on a long long time back. In the meantime many Tulareans continue to turn to Kaweah Delta for hospital needs and rightly so and that’s why we need Kaweah to stay healthy and financially solvent. Both hospitals hopefully should remember that bigger isn’t always better when it comes to delivery in healthcare services nor does it make for deliverable steady profits when they are mired down in over-extended corporate greed.
Killer Delta is a joke 🤣🤣🤣 oh Barbara 🤦🏿♂️
Adventist Health. The best marketed and worst medical care in the US. Now Visalia residents have the choice of going to those famous centers of excellence: Hanford, Tulare, Reedley, Selma. LMAO.
Sure seems like Killer Delta is a center of excellence, eh Edge 😂😂😂-moron!
1)Sex offender walks away from Kaweah Health Mental Health Hospital!
2)Investigation: Kaweah Health improperly releases suicidal patient from hospital!
3)Kaweah Health under regulators’ microscope after drug control negligence, deaths
4)Overdose death of Kaweah Health contract employee leads to federal investigation
5)Kaweah Delta Mental Health worker arrested for sexual assault.
6)State: Kaweah Delta failed to report rape allegation within mandated time period.
7)California health officials Issue $52k fine to Kaweah Delta in Visalia
Your comments Jason don’t have anything to do with quality medical care for patients, rather focus on one off situations resulting in the actions of a few individuals. I’d encourage you to educate yourself a bit. You seem to be carrying some sort of bias. Or you’re just a troll…..
Educated myself? Have nothing to do with quality 😳😂 what a idoit 🤦🏿♂️
I feel for you Jason. It must be a tough life to carry so much negative feelings around with so little purpose. Maybe you should try to use your energy for something productive. Kaweah Delta is a public community hospital, not a private system like Adventist. You are welcome to run for the KD board, attend board meetings, and express your feelings and concerns in person. Maybe give it a try and make some real change in the community! If you really care.
Feelings or facts? You have no understanding of quality in relation to healthcare. No one person makes any difference, the ignorance of the board and leadership there is the problem. I never ever let my family go to any of those hospitals, I have them drive to CRMC and get care there. The best thing would be to allow them to fail financially and have another company come in to manage them.
Just curious, but what makes you the expert on the subject? You’ve yet to state any real facts with any real substance…. You speak of ignorance of the board and leadership but have nothing to support it. We as community members need to hold those in elected positions accountable. But just stating misleading comments as fact is not good for anyone. Letting a system fail as you suggest would not be the “best thing” for the thousands they employ or the thousands that would be effected. Again I go back to the grudge you seem to hold.
Great questions, Susan! I’ve been a Registered Nurse for over ten years and have worked in Academic hospitals. I’ve read the reports from CMS regarding all these prior instances and see the neglect and reckless put forth by these administrators. Right before covid hit the hospital was high risk at losing it’s accreditation and took over ten policy revisions before anything was seen as complaint. Now mind you the have a risk management and quality program in place way before this event occurred and look at this outcome. And now you see them adding to the executive team well cutting beside staff. A nurse overworked is not going to provide safe competent care but the board and leaderships ignorance put their interest before those working tirelessly at the bedside. I can go on and on and I care because my family lives there its a shame that this is wgat they get in terms of care.