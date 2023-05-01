Tulare County Opens New Public Health Clinic

Tulare County Public Health is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Tulare County Public Health Clinic in Visalia. The 4,750-square-foot facility is designed to offer specialty services, including various immunizations, tuberculosis treatment and prevention programs, and services for other communicable diseases. The County of Tulare invested $3 million to construct the new clinic complete with three exam rooms, an x-ray room, waiting rooms, and office space.

The clinic will house the Tulare County Public Health Immunization Program in providing various recommended vaccinations and immunizations to residents and those traveling abroad. The Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program will also be available at this new location by providing clinical screening, diagnosis, and treatment. The Tulare County Public Health Clinic is specifically designed and built to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and is ideal for treating communicable diseases, including Tuberculosis, COVID-19, or Mpox (monkeypox) by utilizing a Negative Air Pressure System. Tulare County Public Health also plans to add additional clinical and health education services at this new location for the future in coordination with the nearby Visalia Health Care Center.

Please join us as we celebrate with a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting complete with tours of the new clinic and light refreshments.

Tulare County Public Health Clinic Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting:

WHO: Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency Public Health Branch

WHAT: Grand Opening Celebration of the Tulare County Public Health Clinic

WHEN: Tuesday, May 2, 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: 2505 N. Dinuba Blvd. Visalia, Ca 93291