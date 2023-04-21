West Hills College Lemoore to host job fair for students on April 26

West Hills College Lemoore is pleased to announce that it will host a job fair exclusively for its students on April 26, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm. The event will take place in the Student Union on campus, allowing students to connect with employers from various industries.

WHCL Students are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and dress professionally. If business attire is needed, students can stop by the Eagle Closet in the WIN Center for business attire at no cost.

Employers from a wide range of industries will attend, including Rare Earth Coffee, Maxim Healthcare Services, PHP Agency, California Highway Patrol, Amazon, Tachi Palace, Dad’s Cookies, California Department of State Hospitals, FURY, and Westside Family Prevention. These employers will offer part-time and full-time positions, internships, and other opportunities.

“We’re excited to offer this job fair exclusively for our students,” said Nicole Bratton, Career Readiness Technician at the WHCL WIN Center. “It’s a great opportunity for students to connect with employers and explore career opportunities.”

For more information about the job fair, students can contact the WHCL WIN Center at 559-925-3388 or email Nicole Bratton at [email protected].