Overnight road closures in Downtown Visalia coming next week

As California Water Service (Cal Water) begins the final phase of their Water Main Replacement Project, there will be some overnight road closures and lane restrictions in Downtown Visalia Monday, April 24 through Monday, May 1. The work will include pavement restoration along water main trenches on various streets downtown.

“While this construction is a Cal Water project and not part of the Downtown Street Light Project, the City of Visalia wants to keep all residents, businesses, and motorists aware of this work and how it will affect their mornings over the next week,” said Visalia Assistant City Manager, Nick Mascia.

All work will be completed overnight with roads reopened by 10am each day, except for work on Monday, May 1 on Church Street from Acequia Avenue to Main Street. For a complete list of road closures and lane restrictions, reference the table below.

Date: Work Hours: Location: Restriction: April 24th 1AM – 10AM Church Street from Main Street to Center Avenue Road Closure April 25th 1AM – 10AM Encina Street from Main Street to the intersection with Center Avenue Road Closure April 26th 1AM – 10AM Main Street from Locust Street to Santa Fe Street (Valve Covers) Lane Restriction April 27th 1AM – 10AM Floral Street from just south of Main Street to the intersection with Acequia Avenue Road Closure April 28th 1AM – 10AM Willis Street from Mineral King to Willow Avenue Road Closure May 1st 6AM – 5PM Church Street from Acequia Avenue to Main Street Road Closure

“Each street will be completed in one work shift,” said Scott McNamara, Cal Water Superintendent. “From start to finish, the entire job is anticipated to take approximately six days, ground conditions permitting.”

Although two different projects, Cal Water’s work is being done in coordination with the City of Visalia’s Downtown Streetlight Project and will include removing temporary asphalt patches along their water main trenches and repaving with new permanent asphalt. In addition, work will also include paving around existing water valve covers along Main Street from Locust Street to Santa Fe Street. Lane restriction is planned for the work on Main Street and one lane of traffic eastbound will be maintained at all times.

“Traffic delays and parking inconveniences associated with the closures and lane restrictions can be expected and motorists are encouraged to be mindful of potential delays and seek alternate routes,” added McNamara. “Sidewalk access will be maintained at all times for businesses in the area.”

For additional information or questions regarding the downtown road closures, contact Scott McNamara, Superintendent, California Water Service, at (559) 624-1622 or [email protected].

To stay informed of City of Visalia news and project updates, the City of Visalia offers an e-newsletter available for anyone to sign up by visiting www.visalia.city/insidecityhall.