Great Western Fan Festival returns to Visalia Convention Center May 4-6

Southern gospel music fans from across the United States and Canada will gather in Visalia, California May 4-6, 2023 for the Great Western Fan Festival (GWFF). The festival is returning for the annual three-day event at the Visalia Convention Center located in Visalia’s pedestrian-friendly downtown. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.itickets.com

Since 2010, the City of Visalia has welcomed the fans of southern gospel music for the three-day festival, which combines classic gospel music sounds with the “toe-tappin’ melodies that fills everyone’s heart with joy and happiness.”

“We are so very excited to be coming back again to Visalia and to continue to bring this music to the west coast,” said Dean Hopper, event organizer. “It’s an experience like no other with top performers singing the music you love in a kind and friendly atmosphere.”

The line-up features well-known artists such as “Mark Lawry,” “Triumphant,” “Booth Brothers,” “Greater Vision,” “Joseph Habedank,” “The Hoppers,” “Tribute Quartet,” “Liberty,” and many more. Comedian Mickey Bell is also on tap, bringing his high energy act to the stage, sharing funny stories from his life experiences.

The annual West Coast Fan Fest Golf Tournament tees off on Friday, May 5 at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia. This is the 9th year for the tournament with all proceeds raised going to the Hopper Heritage Foundation, a nationally recognized organization that financially supports students who have decided on a ministry-based career path.

The festival kicks-off Thursday, May 4 and continues through the evening of Saturday, May 6 with morning, afternoon and evening concerts. Ticket prices and packages vary and are available online at https://www.itickets.com/events/464723 or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-965-9324.

Special hotel rates are available for attendees at hotels across the city. Come enjoy gospel music’s largest West Coast festival! For more information about the festival and Golf Tournament, visit www.fanfestivals.com.