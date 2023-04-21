Fast Times – The 80’s Experience heads to Visalia Fox on June 10

The Visalia Fox Theatre is excited to announce our totally tubular summer concert, Fast Times – The 80’s Experience on Saturday, June 10th. These dudes hail from Hollywood, CA and are ready to put on a bodacious show! Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14th at 10AM and can be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by calling The Fox at 559-625-1FOX or stopping by our Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, M-F, 10AM – 4PM.

Fast Times, the ORIGINAL Premier 80’s Concert Experience from Southern California. One Night Only, Saturday, June 10th. Come see why Fast Times holds the all-time residency record at the World-Famous Whisky a Go-Go on the Sunset Strip, over 3 years and counting. If you loved 80’s concerts back in the day, or you want to see what that was all about, then this is the show for you. Performing the biggest and best from 80’s rock and new wave. Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, Depeche Mode, Van Halen, Duran Duran, Metallica, New Order, and much more. Recent guest stars in the audience at a Fast Times show have included members from the Doors, Extreme, Guns N Roses, Oscar Winner Brendan Fraser, and many others. Fast Times has also done residencies at Hollywood Universal Studios for Halloween Horror nights.

Additionally, their Opening Act will be Thomas Nicholas, whom is most known for his roles in American Pie and Rookie of the Year. Nicholas is still acting and producing full-time, his recent feature film entitled, Adverse, was released to theaters in 2021 year by Lionsgate, where he plays opposite Mickey Rourke, Lou Diamond Phillips, Penelope Ann Miller, and Sean Austin. The film received high praise from critics and audiences. Currently, Nicholas is in post-production on a comedy TV series that he executive produced and starred in alongside Tom Arnold, Mark Pellegrino, and David Koechner.

Thomas Nicholas Band is currently writing original songs for their 7th studio album in collaboration with artists such as Jaret Reddick (Bowling for Soup), Ace Enders (The Early November), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) Ajay Popoff (LIT) and more. In 2022, TNB released the single, 1999 featuring Bowling for Soup, a parody version of 1985.