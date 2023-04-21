Debris removal pickups begin next week in Tulare County for residents impacted by flooding

Tulare County, in partnership with CalOES and FEMA, has established a debris removal program for residents impacted by the recent March flooding events. Debris removal pickups will begin next week following the contract approval by the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

Residents of areas who have reported damages caused by the recent March flooding are encouraged to clean out all remaining debris and place it curbside at the edge of the road in front of their homes in an area that will not impede traffic or cause a road hazard.

Debris Removal Guidelines:

Place debris away from trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters, or other structures

Do not touch, cut, remove, or place any items on downed powerlines

Separate items for pick up into the following categories: o Large appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer) Electronics (television, computer, stereo) Vegetative debris (tree branches, leaves, logs, plants) Construction debris (drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing) Hazardous waste (oil, paint, pesticide, batteries, cleaning supplies)



Tulare County has contracted with a company specializing in flood debris removal to assist in properly disposing of all debris and waste. Removal and curbside pickups will occur beginning next week in the most impacted areas of Cutler, Yokohl Valley along State Route 198 west of Yokohl Creek, and the Springville area. Residents impacted in all other areas can call the Tulare County Flood Hotline at (559) 802- 9791 to find out when flood debris pickups will occur within their area.