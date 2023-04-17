Major roadwork on Goshen and Chinowth in Visalia starting Monday

After weather delays, road work is scheduled to restart Monday, April 17 on Goshen Avenue between Shirk Street and Demaree Street. Part of the Major Street Rehabilitation Project, work on Goshen will include grinding and paving to improve the roadway.

Work will be done from 7am to 4pm Monday – Friday starting April 17. Construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of May.

“This work was put on hold during the winter season and with the recent rains the last few months,” shares Chantha Chap, City of Visalia Civil Engineer. “We are excited to start this project again and improve a road that continues to grow in use by our residents.”

Crews will begin grinding the edge of the roadway on Monday, April 17 and paving is anticipated to start Wednesday, April 19, weather permitting.

While there will be no road closures for the work on Goshen Avenue, there will be some lane restrictions and traffic delays are expected. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and plan alternate routes throughout the duration of the project.

“Businesses and homes in the area will be allowed access at all times with minor exceptions,” adds Chap. “We’ll work to complete the project as quickly as possible to minimize the impacts and inconveniences to the public.”

Also happening the week of April 17, Chinowth Street at Caldwell Avenue will be closed 24-hours a day starting Monday, April 17 and ending Friday, April 21.

Throughout this time, Chinowth Street will be closed to southbound traffic at Caldwell Avenue with posted detours to both Demaree and Akers Streets. Northbound Chinowth traffic will be allowed only left and right turns at Caldwell Avenue. No through movements across the intersection will be permitted during the day or overnight.

Chinowth is expected to reopen at Caldwell by 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 21. While detours will be posted, motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays with higher traffic expected throughout the detour routes.

Work will be done to demolish an abandoned culvert that crosses the intersection. The recent discovery of the culvert, and other issues along Caldwell, have changed the remainder of the Caldwell Improvement Project.

To ensure the public is aware of the project changes, the City of Visalia and 4 Creeks have scheduled a Public Information Meeting for Thursday, May 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Visalia Nazarene Church, 3333 W. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA 93277.

Caldwell Improvement Project is currently in Phase 5. To stay informed throughout the project and understand what the various phases will entail, visit www.caldwellshady.com or sign up for text alerts by texting “update” to (520) 506-5092.

For additional information, contact Chris Crawford, Construction Manager, by calling (559) 280-9733 or emailing [email protected].