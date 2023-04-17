Disaster Recovery Center is Open in Tulare County

A Disaster Recovery Center opened in Farmersville in Tulare County, where residents who were affected by the severe storms and flooding that started on Feb. 21 can get information on disaster assistance.

Those affected by the disaster can meet with recovery specialists face-to-face if they need help applying for FEMA assistance. They can also get answers to questions or follow up on their applications. Recovery specialists can also provide information on any rental assistance available or fax any requested documents to a FEMA processing center. They can also scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

Specialists at the centers can also direct you to operators who can communicate in Spanish and many other languages by request. The centers also offer printed material in multiple languages.

Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

Residents don’t have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. They can apply to FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. (Helpline operators are available from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT daily.) If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or

others, give FEMA your number for that service. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language. For an accessible video on how to apply, go to FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance. To locate a DRC near you DRCLocator.

The address of the center is:

Farmersville Training Center

907 W. Visalia Road

Farmersville, CA 93223

Hours: 09:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays

Learn more at fema.gov 2 Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration are also available at the recovery centers to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans.

These loans are offered to homeowners and renters, business owners and private nonprofits. FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation specialists can share home-improvement tips and techniques for rebuilding hazardresistant homes. For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4699. You may also follow twitter.com/CalOES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.