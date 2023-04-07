World Ag Expo Seminars to be available on demand

World Ag Expo® served up more than 70 educational seminars in 2023, and they will be available online by the end of March.

Sessions on dairy and livestock, international trade, ag tech, and more are being made available for free at https://bit.ly/WAE23VideosOnDemand. To access the agriculture content, viewers will need to log in with their free My Show Planner account. Videos can be watched on desktops or mobile phones, and some presentation decks are available for download.

To create a free My Show Planner account visit https://bit.ly/WAE23Planner and click on the “Create Your My Show Account” button. The free account also gives users access to expanded content on Exhibitor pages.

Two special events are also available online. The U.S. House Committee on Agriculture 2023 Farm Bill Listening Session is available now at https://bit.ly/WAE23FarmBillRecording and the Prayer Breakfast is at https://bit.ly/WAE23PrayerBreakfast. Nineteen seminars are already available, with the remaining sessions becoming available daily through the end of the month.

Mark Your Calendars: New Seminars in May

New Water Bootcamp seminars will be presented live in May by the California Water Institute at Fresno State. Nine trending water topics will be presented in English and Spanish. Learn more at http://www.californiawater.org/calendar/.

For its 56th year, World Ag Expo® hosted exhibitors, attendees, and media from around the world in record numbers. This year’s show marked a 10-year high in show attendance with 108,233 people on the grounds over the three-day run. The event ended on Thursday, February 16, and reported 1,225 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. Attendees represented 49 states, the District of Columbia, and 56 countries. World Ag Expo® provides a platform for networking, education, and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States.

The 2024 World Ag Expo® is scheduled for February 13-15 at the International Agri-Center® in Tulare, CA. For more information, visit www.worldagexpo.org.