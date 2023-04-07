Westlands Water District names new General Manager

Today, the Board of Directors of Westlands Water District (District) named Allison Febbo as the next General Manager. With nearly 25 years of experience in natural resources, hydrology, and water operations, Ms. Febbo will be the first woman to serve the District as General Manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Allison Febbo to the Westlands Water District team,” said Jeff Fortune, Board President. “Allison is a pragmatic, collaborative leader with a proven track record of bridging the gap between science, engineering, and policy related to California’s complex water resource systems. She brings technical expertise and civic mindset needed to ensure a sustainable water future for the environment and the hard-working families that continue to feed the world.”

As General Manager, Ms. Febbo will be responsible for directing, coordinating and reviewing the activities and operations of the District, and serves as the administrative head of the District in its relations with the public, legislative bodies, Federal and State governments, and local public agencies.

“I am honored the Board has entrusted me to serve as Westlands’ next General Manager. I am committed to ensuring a sustainable, diverse water supply and continuing the high-quality services provided by the District,” said Allison Febbo. “Westlands has long been recognized as a leader in California water policy, and I look forward to working collaboratively with staff, water users, and other agencies to explore and implement creative, comprehensive and climate-resilient approaches.

Ms. Febbo currently serves as the General Manager of Mojave Water Agency. Prior to that, she was the Deputy Operations Manager for the Central Valley Operations Office for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Ms. Febbo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth and Atmospheric Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Masters of Science in Hydrologic Science from the University of California, Davis.

Ms. Febbo will begin serving as Westlands’ General Manager on April 24, 2023.