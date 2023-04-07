Tulare Historical Museum to host annual Spring Art Show

The Tulare City Historical Museum is back again with its annual Tulare Palette Club Spring Art Show. The Palette Club is a local art organization that has been in existence for over 65 years and holds regular meetings that feature artist demos, fun, and fellowship.

This year’s featured artist is Manuel Abad of Tulare. Mr. Abad was born in Cuidad Mier, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and migrated with his parents to the United States at the age of five. He attended Tulare Western High School, and after graduation, joined the Army. In 1973, he and his wife moved to Houston, Texas, where he became interested in oil painting, inspired by William Alexander. Having always sketched previously, he then took an art course and began to paint, watch videos, and continuously study art.

Abad returned to the Central Valley in 1987 and worked at Porterville Glass until he retired in 2013. Over the years, he has shown his paintings in solo and juried exhibitions at the Exeter Courthouse Gallery, Lindsay Art Gallery, River Island Country Club, and the Porterville Art Association. He also shows regularly at the Tulare County Fair.

Exhibit entries will be accepted on Tuesday, April 11th, from 3-6 p.m. Participation is open to all artists, with a limit of two entries per person. The TPC member submission fee is $10 for the first entry and $5 for the second entry; the non-member submission fee is $15 for the first entry and $10 for the second entry. Original artwork is accepted in any medium no larger than 40″ x 40″. Printable submission form is available on the Tulare Historical Museum’s website at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org/artgallery. For more information, contact Palette Club President Linda Dickey at 661-703-5364 or [email protected]

The show will be judged, with first-through-third-place awards given in each category. Best of Show will earn $100 in prize money, and the People’s Choice Award will earn $50. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will take place throughout the length of the exhibit and will be awarded at the close of the show.

The exhibit will be on view from April 13th through May 27th in the museum’s Heritage Art Gallery. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, April 13th, from 5-7pm. This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact us at [email protected] or 559-686-2074.