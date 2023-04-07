Tulare announcing new Economic Development Investment Program

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Tulare City Council approved a new Economic Development Investment Program as an outcome from a 2023 Strategic Plan study session between City Council and management staff.

City Council recognizes the City’s need to focus its efforts on economic development, which will increase private sector investment and job creation thereby resulting in additional tax and utility revenue for use by the City. It is necessary for the City to generate additional tax and utility revenues to address the challenges of funding important capital construction projects, City Council initiatives, and other quality of life programs/projects for Tulare citizens.

The purpose of the Economic Development Investment Program is to attract new private sector investment and job creation within the Tulare city limits. Under the programs the City may, on a case-by-case basis, provide financial assistance in the form of fee waivers/reductions, infrastructure improvements, and/or sales/property tax abatements, on behalf of company where a positive return on investment to the City and community can be determined. This program is not typically available to support single family, multi-family, or retail type uses unless the project is located within a special district. The City may consider mixed-use projects, hotel, grocery and destination retail uses.

City of Tulare Small Business Incentive Program

Minimum capital investment of $1,000,000 (not including land acquisition and soft costs)

Create a minimum of 10 full-time jobs paying at or above the Visalia-Porterville Metropolitan Statistical Area average wage plus benefits.

The City may waive or adjust these minimum requirements for projects that offer a significant return to the City or offer some other significant measurable benefit.

The maximum incentive through this program is $150,000. City of Tulare Large Project Investment Program

Minimum capital investment of $10,000,000 (not including land acquisition and soft costs)

Create a minimum of 50 full-time jobs paying at or above the Visalia-Porterville Metropolitan Statistical Area average wage plus benefits.

The City may waive or adjust these minimum requirements for projects that offer a significant return to the City or offer some other significant measurable benefit.

There is no maximum incentive amount through this program.

Any company interested in taking advantage of the City of Tulare’s Economic Development Incentive Program is encouraged to send a written request to:

Traci Myers, Executive Director of Economic Development & Redevelopment

411 East Kern Avenue, Tulare, CA 93274

[email protected]