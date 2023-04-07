Sierra View Foundation tees up for 18th Annual Golf Classic

The Sierra View Foundation is busy planning for their spring golf tournament that is set for noon on April 28, 2023 at the Tulare Golf Course. The 2023 Presenting Sponsor will be Bank of the Sierra for the18th Annual Sierra View Golf Classic.

“The support we receive for the tournament allows us to host one of our most well-attended fundraising events and we’re looking forward to offering our annual tournament at the Tulare Golf Course this year,” said Karen Johns, Sierra View Foundation’s 2023 Chair. “Our goal for this event is to allow local community members from businesses and organizations to enjoy an afternoon of competitive golf, who also want to help raise money for hospital equipment and strengthen our local healthcare.”

The fundraising goals for this year’s Golf Classic fundraiser is bringing state-of-the-art technology to the hospital’s Cardiac Catheterization Lab. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of a new Automated Impella Controller and a new Cardiac Echo machine. The Automated Impella Controller controls the catheter performance, monitors for alarms and displays real-time hemodynamic and catheter position information. The Cardiac Echo releases high-frequency sound waves and transmits them as electrical impulses. The echocardiography then converts these impulses into moving pictures of the heart. As Sierra View Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, contributions are tax deductible.

Businesses and local supporters can do their part in sponsoring a team or donating to the event. There are various sponsorship levels to choose from. All detailed sponsorship information and individual golfer and team registration can be found by visiting, sierra-view.com/golf.

Another fun element of the tournament is the raffle! One lucky winner will walk away with a Pot of Gold filled with gift cards to various businesses throughout the community. Each ticket is $10 and the winner will be chosen at the end of the golf tournament, but they do not need to be present to win. Traditional raffle prize tickets are also part of the fun. All raffle tickets are available at sierra-view.com/golf.

The foundation anticipates bringing people together who share a passion for golf and a commitment to raise awareness for Sierra View Medical Center and better the health of their fellow community members. For additional information or to register as a sponsor/player for the event, visit sierra-view.com/golf or contact the tournament headquarters at 559-791-3922 or [email protected] To learn more about SVMC’s Cardiac Cauterization Lab, visit sierra-view.com/cathlab.