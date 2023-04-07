Sequoia Symphony Orchestra to celebrate American icons

The Sequoia Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce the return of American Icons – A two-week music festival, starting on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Visalia Fox Theatre, beginning at 7:30 P.M. This series of concerts is to celebrate the works of iconic composers, songwriters, and singers.

Saturday, April 15 – American Icons I with special guest artists Dominic Cheli

Visalia Fox Theatre – Doors open at 6:30 P.M., Pre-concert talk with Maestro Bruce Kiesling, Concert begins at 7:30 P.M. The second year of our American Icons Festival comes to life with the music of Higdon, Gershwin, and Copland.

Thursday, April 20 – A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel featuring Brandon Pasion

Cellar Door – Doors open at 6:00 P.M., Concert begins at 7:00 P.M. Brandon Pasion brings his one-of-a-kind talents and charm to the Cellar Coor for a tribute concert to one of America’s most popular duos, Simon and Garfunkel. Throughout the evening, Brandon and his combo will take a trip through the hit songs from “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” and many of the other beloved selections from this iconic powerhouse of the American folk/pop scene of the 1970s. This is a not to be missed event as part of our American Icons Festival 2023.

SPONSORED BY THE SUN-GAZETTE NEWSPAPER

Cost: $20 at the door, cash only

Saturday, April 22 – American Icons II (Final concert of the season!)

Visalia Fox Theatre – Doors open at 6:30 P.M., Pre-concert talk with Maestro Bruce Kiesling, Concert begins at 7:30 P.M. America’s musical melting pot is perhaps best summed up in the brilliant music of Leonard Bernstein. His life and career crossed many boundaries, musical and otherwise. As we wrap up our season, we share some of his very best and most famous works, including his music for the Marlon Brando/Elia Kazan Oscar-winning, film “On the Waterfront” and the symphonic dances from his greatest masterpiece: “West Side Story.”