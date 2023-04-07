Rawhide announces 2023 promotional schedule

The Visalia Rawhide announces their Promotional Schedule for the 2023 season, which begins April 11th at Valley Strong Ballpark. Throughout the Summer, the Rawhide will host six post-game fireworks shows and give away over 25 promotional items.

Opening Week presented by Budweiser and Bueno Beverage Company has three giveaways for fans to enjoy: Opening Night Hat, Rawhide Home Replica Jersey, and a Magnet Schedule. Fans can also enjoy post-game fireworks on Saturday night.

The fun continues after Opening Week through the rest of summer! Aside from the one-day themes, giveaways, and fireworks, the Day of the Week promotions are back with a twist.

Family entertainment just became more affordable with Twos-days. Every home Tuesday game, fans can purchase CSDA Pasture tickets for only $2 and enjoy 2-for-1 tacos.

On Wednesdays, enjoy Brats, Beer, and Bingo. Bingo is free to any fans wanting to participate and anyone can enjoy the $6 brats sold at the Jameson On Deck Grill. Our fans 21 and older can take advantage of $2 off all draft beers and mixed drinks on Wednesdays.

Everyone’s favorite Latin alter-ego is back! Every Thursday the Rawhide will transform into Los Toros de Visalia. Toros fans can enjoy discounted drinks every Thursday including $2 Modelo draft beer and $5 margaritas and micheladas.

Every Friday there will be a Rawhide replica jersey giveaway as a part of the Family Fun Fridays. Fans can also purchase 4 grandstand tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for $44 by visiting participating Chevron locations or showing the Chevron credit card at the ballpark.

All-American Saturdays are back! Military members receive a grandstand ticket and $5 concessions voucher for $10 at the ticket office. Any fan over 21 can enjoy half off Budweiser, Bud Light, Estrella Jalisco, and Michelob Ultra.

Tipper’s Kids Club Members can look forward to bounce houses and activities every Sunday Funday in the Valley Children’s Kids Corral. Discounted $5 tickets are available to first responders every Sunday by showing a work ID.

The Rawhide Staff look forward to welcoming fans to Valley Strong Ballpark on April 11th against the Dodgers affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Tickets are available at rawhidebaseball.com and a full promotional schedule is below and can be found online.

Rawhide 2023 Promotional Schedule

April 11th-16th – Opening Week (Budweiser & Bueno Beverage Company)

4/11: Opening Night Hat Giveaway (250 – Budweiser & Bueno Beverage Company)

4/12: Belle of the Ballpark (Wellcare by Health Net, American Care Hospice, and Prestige Care)

4/14: Rawhide Home Jersey Giveaway (250 – The Shawn Team)

4/15: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (500 – The Lifestyle Center) + Post-Game Fireworks (Budweiser & Bueno Beverage Company)

4/16: Tipper’s Birthday Party (Allen Law Firm) + Kids Club Giveaway: Team Photo (200 – Valley Children’s Healthcare)

April 25th-30th

4/25: Free to Be Me Night (Able Industries)

4/27: Dairy Night! Cowbell Giveaway (500 – California Dairies, Inc.)

4/28: Rawhide Readers Night + Halloween Rawhide Jersey Giveaway (250 – The Crystal Barn)

4/29: Tipper Coin Bank Giveaway (500 – Valley Strong Credit Union)

4/30: Halfway to Halloween Candy Dump + Visalia Youth Baseball Day (Party City, Allen Law Firm, and Giant Chevrolet Cadillac)

May 2nd-7th

5/2: Character Counts! Day presented by Will Tiesiera Ford, TCOE, Valley Pacific Petroleum, Chevron and Absolute Comfort Limousine

5/3: ProYouth Day! After School STEAM (ProYouth + Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers + Valley Pacific Petroleum + Chevron)

5/5: Cinco de Mayo + Serape Jersey Giveaway (250 – Family HealthCare Network)

5/6: Nurses Appreciation Night + Insulated Cooler Bag Giveaway (500 – Adventist Health)

5/7: Post-Game Oil Dig (Valley Pacific Petroleum + Chevron)

May 16th-21st

5/18: Girls Night Out (Party City)

5/19: Mental Health Awareness Night With Jersey Giveaway (400 – TCHHSA) + Rawhide Readers Night

5/20: Post-Game Fireworks

5/21: Kids Club Giveaway* – Laundry Hamper (200 – Allen Law Firm)

June 6th-11th – Salute to Those Who Serve (Spirit Radio)

6/8: Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

6/9: Firefighter Appreciation Night w/ Firefighter Jersey Giveaway (250 – Spirit Radio)

6/10: Military Appreciation Night w/ Beach Towel Giveaway (500 – Toyota) + Pre-Game Beer Mile (American Cancer Society)

6/11: Play Ball/Little League Takeover w/ Bat + Ball Set Giveaway (200 – MiLB) + Faith Day w/ Post-Game Concert (Spirit Radio)

June 13th-18th – Meat Week (T-Mobile)

6/13: Adaptive Athletes Night (Adaptive Athletes)

6/15: Pride Night (The Source LGBT+ Center)

6/16: BarrelHouse Brewing Night+ Cow Cut Jersey Giveaway (250 – Modelo) + Hot Dog Eating Challenge (Taylor’s Hot Dogs) + Rawhide Readers Night

6/17: Post-Game Fireworks (Coors Light)

6/18: Bacon & Beer Classic (Sam Adams) + Kids Club Giveaway*:

Autograph Book (200 – Allen Law Firm)

July 4th-9th – America’s Birthday Celebration

(Budweiser & Bueno Beverage Company)

7/4: Fireworks Extravaganza (Budweiser & Bueno Beverage Company), a special thanks to our community partners (City of Tulare and Compa Tax)

7/7: Digi Camo Jersey Giveaway (250 – California Service Dog Academy)

7/8: Jordan Lawlar Bobblehead Giveaway (500 – Saputo USA)

7/9: Kids Club Giveaway*: Pop-it (200 – Allen Law Firm)

July 18th-23rd – Happy Holidays

7/20: St. Patrick’s Night (Party City)

7/21: Thanksgiving Jersey Giveaway (250 – Truly) + Rawhide Readers Night

7/22: Christmas in July + Rawhide Beanie Giveaway (500 – Tint Master) + Rawhide Readers Night

August 1st-6th

8/4: Oaks Throwback Jersey Giveaway (250 – White Claw)

8/5: Stephen Vogt Bobblehead Giveaway (500 – Res-Com Pest Control)

8/6: Kids Club Giveaway*: Back to School Kit (200 – Allen Law Firm)

August 15th-20th – Homage to the Ocho

8/17: Non-Profit Night

8/18: Pre-Game Dodgeball + Average Rawhide Replica Jersey (250 – Coors Light) + Rawhide Readers Night

8/19: Kids-Design-A-Jersey + Derek Carr Original Signed Artwork Giveaway (500 – Valley Children’s Healthcare) + Post-Game Fireworks

8/20: (Pre-game) Walk to End Alzheimer’s + Paint the Park Purple

(Alzheimer’s Association)

August 29th-September 3rd – Fan Appreciation Series

9/1: Robot Car Jersey Giveaway (250 – Valley Pacific Petroleum + Chevron) + Rawhide Readers Night

9/2: Fan Appreciation Raffle with Post-Game Fireworks (Valley Strong Credit Union)

9/3: Kids Club Giveaway*: Tipper Hat (200 – Allen Law Firm)