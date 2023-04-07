Habitat for Humanity hosting annual birdhouse auction gala

Habitat for Humanity builds strength, stability and self-reliance by working with families to build or improve a place that they can call home. With the help of many, Habitat has given a hand up to more than 600 local families. Habitat supports low-income families as they build assets, reduce dependence on other forms of social assistance and break the cycle of poverty.

Habitat’s goal is to serve more people. This past year, three more families moved into their first home. As keys were exchanged, we were reminded of the long-term relationship we were building with these families, knowing that for the next 25-30 years they would come into the Habitat office monthly to make their mortgage payments. Every payment from our homeowners is returned to a revolving loan fund to help more families on our community.

This is annual event provides vital funding to continue our work to provide everyone with a decent place to live. Besides building homes we also help keep moderate income families in their homes by providing critical home repairs that might otherwise force them into a rental property. Your support is vital to our efforts to build and repair affordable housing in our communities.

This year’s Birdhouse Auction Gala will give thanks to the people we immensely depend on in the Central Valley…our dairy, farming and agriculture industries. Come out to help us celebrate these special folks while supporting affordable housing and building stronger communities together!

The 2023 Birdhouse Auction Gala Celebrating the Valley, Friday, May 19, 2023 at The Wyndham Hotel, 9000 W Airport Dr, Visalia CA

Doors open at 5:30pm, Event starts at 6:0pm, Tickets starting at $100