Farm Bureau’s Calendar Art Contest winners announced

We congratulate the outstanding student artists in this year’s Farm Bureau Calendar Art Contest! An awards ceremony was held with the Tulare County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 21, at 9:00 am during National Agriculture Week, in the Tulare County Board of Supervisor’s Chambers, for the first time in-person since 2019.

Students received cash prizes, a certificate of achievement, and calendars for their friends and family.

The Tulare County Office of Education will print and distribute the calendar to local schools countywide.

This year over 1,500 students from Tulare County public, private, and homeschools participated with entries. 14 Student Winners were recognized at the ceremony, and 24 additional students received Honorable Mention and had their art featured in the Produce Recognition segment (two art images) each month.

National Agriculture Week is celebrated every year in March on dates announced by the Agriculture Council of America. This year National Agriculture Week is March 21-27. The week celebrates and acknowledges the agricultural industry and the role it plays in ensuring a safe, affordable and accessible domestic food and fiber supply. This week usually coincides with the first week of Spring and the promise of a bountiful year ahead.

Calendars will be available at the Farm Bureau office, call 732-8301 after March 21 for those interested. Supplies are limited.

First Last Grade Award School Emma Souza 12 Overall Winner Redwood High School, Visalia Jasmin Rivas 12 Back Cover Winner Redwood High School, Visalia Analee Munoz Lua 12 A Monthly Winner Orosi High School Bryce Moore 6 A Monthly Winner St. Paul’s School, Visalia Maliah Munoz 8 A Monthly Winner St. Aloysius School, Tulare Lily Iverson 8 A Monthly Winner St. Paul’s School, Visalia Clara Ferreira 5 A Monthly Winner St. Paul’s School, Visalia Madison Daniska 3 A Monthly Winner Three Rivers Union School Polett Barba 8 A Monthly Winner St. Aloysius School, Tulare Zoe Alvarado 5 A Monthly Winner Sundale Elementary School, Tulare Sara Satko 8 A Monthly Winner Heartland Charter School, Porterville Denise Alvarado 9 A Monthly Winner Mission Oak High School, Tulare Abigail Mueller 8 A Monthly Winner Wilson Middle School, Exeter Maya Arciga 11 A Monthly Winner Orosi High School