CSET’s Senior Day in the Park returns on May 5th

Community Services Employment Training (CSET) is proud to host the 51st annual Senior Day in the Park (Senior Day) on Friday, May 5, 2023. Senior Day is the social event of the year for hundreds of seniors in Tulare County. The annual event takes place 9 AM–2 PM at Mooney Grove Park in Visalia and is open to the public. This year’s theme is “April Showers Bring May Flowers.”

To celebrate, seniors and their guests can expect an exciting lineup of activities and entertainment, along with informational booths from local agencies. Back by popular demand is fan-favorite, Jeremy “Elvis” Pearce, and other activities including a cake walk, bingo games with raffle prizes and much more. A lunch for seniors and their guests will be provided.

Sponsor or Donate to Senior Day

Senior Day would not be possible without the generous support of our community sponsors! We appreciate your contribution for making Senior Day the social event of the year for Tulare County seniors and their families. To sponsor or donate to Senior Day in the Park visit www.cset.org/senior-day.

Register as an Exhibitor at Senior Day

Exhibitor booths are a big hit with the seniors and provide a cost effective way to reach a large audience. Local agencies are invited to showcase their programs and services to more than 1,500 older adults and their family members. Providing information and resources to attendees is the goal; therefore, marketing and sales activities are prohibited. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of a dynamic, informative, and really fun local event. Exhibitor booth space is limited. There will be NO on- site registration. No refunds will be issued. To register as an exhibitor to Senior Day in the Park visit www.cset.org/senior-day.

Senior Day in the Park is hosted by CSET in collaboration with the Kings/Tulare Area Agency on Aging (KTAAA) and the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA).

More information is available at www.cset.org/senior-day.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Jerel Dutton or Angel Avitia at [email protected].