Tulare County Grand Jury accepting applications

The Tulare County Superior Court is currently accepting applications for the Civil Grand Jury.

The term will be July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024

Nineteen volunteers will be chosen in a random drawing. The primary function is studying and reviewing the operations of your local government and making recommendations for improvements or changes.

If you are a United States citizen over 18 years of age, a resident of the County of Tulare for one year immediately prior to being selected, and an individual of ordinary intelligence and good character who possesses a working knowledge of the English language, you are qualified to serve on the Civil Grand Jury, unless you are an elected official, candidate, or convicted felon.

The deadline to apply is April 14, 2023

For more information, call the court at (559) 730-5000 ext. 1359. Or, visit the court’s website at: www.tulare.courts.ca.gov.

Applications can be emailed to: [email protected]