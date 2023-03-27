Tulare Chamber of Commerce Brings Back Cars on K to Downtown Tulare

The Tulare Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome Cars on K to downtown Tulare Saturday, April 1st from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Over 100 classic and custom cars are expected to again be on display.

This much-anticipated event will include music, food, a variety of vendors, and more. Car enthusiasts and families enjoy seeing the history of downtown’s ‘main street’ blending, once again, with the history and stories of these great rides.

Chamber CEO Donnette Silva Carter noted, “The Tulare Chamber looks forward to this annual opportunity to bring guests into our downtown. The City is in the midst of implementing multiple initiatives for reinvigorating our downtown community with new restaurant and retail offerings and building enhancements. Cars on K attendees will enjoy all the event offerings as well as the chance to see what’s happening in our community. Come out and enjoy this family-fun event.”

Those wishing to register their ride can do so in advance at www.tularechamber.org. Thirty-one trophies will be up for grabs by those showcasing their prized vehicles. Take advantage of the discounted early registration fee of $30. Day-of registration will be $40.

For additional information, please call (559) 686-1547.

This event is brought to you in partnership with major donor sponsors, Adventist Health Tulare, Frank’s Automotive Repair, STONE Chevrolet Buick GMC, Token Farms, and Will Tiesiera Ford.