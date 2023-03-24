Sequoia National Forest to Host Three Career Recreation Technician Hiring Events

The Sequoia National Forest will host a virtual open house event Friday, March 24, at 10 am, an in-person hiring event at the Kern River Ranger Station Friday, March 24, 3 – 6 pm, and an in-person hiring event at the Forest Headquarters in Porterville, Tuesday, March 28 at 10 am in support of the recreation technician hiring event currently underway.

The Forest Service is seeking energetic, hardworking, service-oriented individuals who love to work outdoors. Our Recreation team offers enriching experiences while helping maintain, clean, and rehabilitate trails, campgrounds, day-use areas, and other recreational opportunities. Recreation Technicians have an essential role in the forest. They provide the maintenance and cleaning of facilities, interact with the public, and provide information about forest rules, regulations, and more.

Our in-house team is ready to help craft your federal resume and navigate USAJobs to complete your application. For additional information about the hiring events, contact Wendy Russ at [email protected]

Virtual Hiring Open House- Friday, March 24

To attend the virtual open house hiring event, contact Alicia Embrey at [email protected] This virtual event will be hosted via the MS Teams platform and invitations can be sent to those who express interest.

Kern River Ranger District In-Person Hiring Open House – Friday, March 24

The in-person hiring event is from 3 – 6 pm.

Location:

11380 Kernville Road, Kernville, CA 93238

760-376-3781

Sequoia National Forest Headquarters Office – Tuesday, March 28

The in-person hiring event begins at 10 am.

Location:

220 E. Morton Avenue, Porterville, CA 93257

559-784-1500