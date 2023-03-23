Town Hall Meeting Being Held with Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon

We are pleased to announce that Doug Verboon, the Kings County Supervisor for District 3, will be hosting an informational meeting on flood releases in the Island District. The meeting will take place at the Kings County Island Fire Station 6, which is conveniently located at 7735 21st Ave, Lemoore, CA. The event will begin at 6:00 pm this evening Thursday, March 23, 2023. This meeting will provide an opportunity for residents of the Island District to learn about flood releases and gain a better understanding of the measures being taken to ensure their safety during times of flooding. It is an important event for anyone who lives in the area and wants to stay informed about issues that affect their community.