Tulare County Library’s Alpaugh, Exeter, Lindsay and Pixley branches offer ten internships

The Alpaugh, Exeter, Lindsay, and Pixley Branches of the Tulare County Library seek applicants for internship positions funded through the generosity of the California State Library’s Stronger Together: Out of School Grant and the Tulare County Library Foundation. Open to teens ages 15-18, the interns design and implement MakerSpace programs, with a $500 scholarship awarded upon successful completion. The three to five interns selected per branch can borrow a laptop and hotspot for the duration of the grant from June 2023 to January 2024.

Interns must be flexible, self-motivated, and open to constructive criticism. The Library seeks teens with strong technology and time management skills, with the ability to design creative programs. Attention to detail is a big plus. Intern must be available for 1-hour monthly leadership meetings from June 2023-January 2024.

Complete an application available online at bit.ly/MakerSpaceInternApplication beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 30, 2023. For more information, please call the Alpaugh Branch Library at 559 949-8355, Exeter Branch Library at 559 592-5361, Lindsay Branch Library at 559 562-3021, or Pixley Branch Library at 559 757-1010.