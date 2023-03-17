Sequoia Shuttle now accepting reservations

As a true Gateway to the Sequoias, the City of Visalia has offered affordable transportation to the Sequoia National Park via its Sequoia Shuttle service since 2007. This year, residents and visitors from all over the world can plan ahead when visiting the Sequoia National Park and make a reservation via a new online system.

Operated by the City of Visalia Transit Division, the Sequoia Shuttle offers various pickup and drop-off locations throughout Visalia, and even surrounding communities, such as Exeter, Lemon Cove, and Three Rivers.

The shuttle allows riders to access many areas of the National Park, including the largest tree in the world by volume, during the peak travel season of May 25 – September 10 for just $20 per person roundtrip.

“Many people have been restricted from visiting high-elevation areas in the Park because of the snow and road conditions right now,” said Angelina DeRossett, City of Visalia Transit Manager. “So, it’s nice that we can start planning ahead for when we can enjoy the Sequoias that are in our backyard and look forward to summer on the Sequoia Shuttle.”

Reservations for the Sequoia Shuttle can be made online at www.sequoiashuttle.com or over the phone at (877) 287-4453. Reservations can be booked in advance through the end of the season but must be booked 90 minutes before the shuttle departure time.

The pickup times for the Sequoia Shuttle vary by pickup location, but start as early as 7:30am and are available through 9:30 a.m.

Once inside the park, Sequoia Shuttle passengers can enjoy unlimited internal shuttle service to the major attractions of the park from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., which is also when the last shuttle leaves for the day.

“We always advise passengers to plan ahead as much as possible,” added DeRossett. “With limited to no cell phone service in the park, it is very important to keep track of time and know when you are scheduled to come back down the mountain on the shuttle.”

Passengers can enjoy a comfortable and affordable ride up to the park and can even bring a backpack for hiking or their own food in a picnic-size, sealed lunch bag or box to be enjoyed once off the shuttle. While there are no restrooms on the shuttle, the shuttle stops half-way to take a break. There is room for a total of two bikes and two wheelchairs should passengers need to bring such items on the shuttle.

For more information, visit www.sequoiashuttle.com or call (877) 287-4453.