Localized flooding in Southern Tulare as Elk Bayou levee breaks

The City of Tulare is experiencing flooding in the southern part of the City near Elk

Bayou and the Lactalis/Kraft plant. A levee to the east of the City has been breached on

the north side of the North Branch of the Tule River, east of Highway 99. The water is

flowing westward from the breach towards Highway 99 and the Lactalis/Kraft and G & J

Heavy Hauling. Hosfield Drive near Elk Bayou is currently closed to traffic. Do not

attempt to travel through these closed roads. This is for your safety and the safety of

first responders who might have to rescue you.

City staff, in conjunction with County of Tulare and State of California personnel, are

providing support to those affected by the flood water and will continue to work diligently during the next round of storms, which are expected to occur from Sunday, March 19 through Wednesday, March 22, to assist citizens and businesses to the best of our abilities. Sandbags are available to the public on a limited basis at the City of Tulare

Corporate Yard, located at 3981 South K Street, Tulare.

The City is NOT in direct threat of significant flooding within the City limits at this time,

although localized instances of flooding may continue to occur, based on reports from

the regional Incident Command Team, who is managing the flooding response for the

entire county.