Leadership Tulare presents second annual Night of The Killer Dueling Pianos

Leadership Tulare is proud to present the 2nd Annual Night of The Killer Dueling Pianos to Tulare! This fun-filled event will take place Friday, March 24th at 6:00 pm. Doors open at 5:30 pm in the Heritage Complex of the International Agri-Center, Tulare.

This much-anticipated event will consist of an exhilarating performance by two extraordinary pianists, followed by open song requests while guests enjoy dinner provided by Ruiz Catering. Guests will enjoy a night of musical talent, comedy, great food, and a silent auction!

This fundraiser helps support Leadership Tulare to be a positive and effective program for our community’s business professionals for years to come. Leadership Tulare is a program developed to prepare, involve, and sustain leaders from diverse backgrounds who are committed to using their talent and competence to address community challenges and make an impact in the greater Tulare area.

Those wishing to purchase tickets or sponsor the event can do so by visiting www.tularechamber.org/events before tickets sell out! Seats in this fun event are filling up fast.

For additional information, please call (559) 686-1547.

This event is brought to you in partnership with major donor sponsors, Gowin Green, EECU, Hope Horizon, Kevin Mooney, Rotary Club of Tulare, and Valley Strong Credit Union.