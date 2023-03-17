Laura Ramos to speak at League of Women Voters of Tulare County meeting

The League of Women Voters of Tulare County is pleased to present Laura Ramos at our March 21, 2023 lunch meeting.

She is the Associate Director of Research and Education of the California Water Institute at California State University, Fresno. Her primary duty is to elevate the water IQ of the community by engaging stakeholders throughout the San Joaquin Valley — including Fresno State faculty, staff, students, researchers, and beyond — in the pursuit of sustainable water resource management solutions for California’s agriculture, urban, environment, and disadvantaged community interests.

At this meeting, open to the public, Laura’s presentation will focus on water rights and groundwater management. Meeting is at Left of Center Bistro, 699 W. Center Ave, Visalia. RSVP by March 17th to [email protected] Buffet lunch: $20 pp.