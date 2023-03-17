CSET providing emergency assistance to low-income households impacted by weather

Due to the local State of Emergency declarations because of potential flooding, Community Services Employment Training (CSET) is providing emergency assistance to low-income households in Tulare County affected by the recent severe weather conditions in the region.

“With severe storms impacting communities in Tulare County, CSET will provide this temporary emergency assistance through the Severe Weather Energy Assistance and Transportation Services (SWEATS) program, federally funded assistance that supports local storm response efforts,” said Nora Carrillo Director of Energy Services at CSET.

General services through SWEATS provide assistance to temporary shelter for up to (5) days per eligible household. Supplies like blankets and sleeping bags may also be provided to keep individuals and families warm.

To apply for assistance, eligible households may contact the Energy Services Hotline at 1-844-224-1316 to schedule an appointment. Applicants must meet income qualification limits. For temporary shelter, home must be destroyed or damaged due to severe weather. Only one beneficiary allowed per residential address.

More information about CSET’s Energy Services and SWEATS is available at www.cset.org/sweats.