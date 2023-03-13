Eagle Mountain Casino Temporarily Closed

Due to rec ent storms Eagle Mountain Casino is closed until further notice

Recent storm activity has caused extensive flooding and damage on the road to the Tule River Reservation. As a result, all roads entering the Tule River Reservation are currently closed.

The Tule River Tribe and Office of Emergency Management are working to evacuate the Eagle Mountain Casino guests and team members safely.

“Eagle Mountain Casino will be closed until further notice. We are shuttling everyone at the casino to the reservation entrance and walking them across on what remains of the road. The goal is trying to restore the road to a point where we can have regular vehicle traffic,” said Neil Peyron, Chairman of the Tule River Tribe.

The safety of the Tribal community is the Tribe’s priority, and getting the roads repaired for safe travel.

“The current priority for the Tule River Tribe is providing emergency vehicles access to the road and repair of infrastructure. No heavy vehicles are allowed, foot traffic and light side-by-side vehicles are allowed at this time to shuttle casino guests and to deliver emergency essentials to residents”, said Peyron.

The Tule River Reservation residents are recommended to stay at home or shelter in place until further notice. Helicopters will assist residents with medical emergencies.

“We are looking for everyone’s cooperation to stay off the roads so we can evacuate the casino and people with medical emergencies, then we can coordinate emergency deliveries for residents,” said Peyron.

The Tule River Reservation will also be without power until the damaged poles are repaired. The Tribe is currently in contact with Southern California Edison and will provide an update as soon as possible.

“Bridges and roads will be assessed soon, and Tulare County will be on site tomorrow to make sure the roads are secured. Our goal will be to keep everyone informed as best we can”, said Peyron.

If you are interested in becoming an emergency Volunteer, please call Sara at 559-853-6195.

Currently, Eagle Mountain Casino is located 17 miles east of Porterville and is a full-service casino owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. Guests must be 18 years of age to enter. Featuring the Grizzly Food court, and the River Steakhouse. Eagle Mountain Casino is a short drive from Bakersfield or Visalia.

The new casino property is scheduled to open in 2023, off Highway 65 in Porterville, CA, next to the Porterville Fair Grounds. The new property will double in size, growing to over 100,000 square feet, featuring new dining options, 1750 slot machines, 20 table games, and a state-of-the-art event center.

Located East of Porterville, the Tule River Tribe has more than 1,900 members, with more than 1,500 residents living on tribal land and hundreds more looking to move to the Reservation. The Tribe has lived on the Reservation since it was established in 1873 in Porterville, Ca. The Reservation covers more than 85 square miles of rugged Sierra Nevada foothills. The Tule River Tribe recently celebrated its 150th anniversary of sovereignty on January 9, 2023.

Tribal enrollment is just over 1,900, and the Reservation spans approximately 55,356 acres. The Tule River Yokut Tribe operates the Tule River Health Center, Justice Center, and many tribal services within the Reservation. The Tribe also owns and operates gas stations, restaurants, and other entities under the TREDC (Tule River Economic Development Corporation). For more information on the Tule River Tribe, please visit www.tulerivertribe-nsn.gov.