Sheriff Boudreaux Issues Evacuation Orders for Cutler& Exeter, More Shelter in Place Orders

Sheriff Boudreaux has issued Evacuation Orders for Parts of Cutler. Due to a levee break in the area of Road 124, south of Avenue 408, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued Evacuation Orders for businesses and homes along Road 124, south of Avenue 408 down to Railroad Drive to Santa Fe Drive, which turns into Eddy, from Avenue 407 to Lee Road to Avenue 408. The road is closed at Road 124, south of Avenue 408.

Sheriff Boudreaux has also issued Evacuation Orders for parts of Exeter. Due to Yokohl Creek overflowing its’ banks, Sheriff Boudreaux has issued Evacuation Orders along Highway 198, east of High Sierra Drive to Yokohl Drive in Exeter. Highway 198 is closed to eastbound traffic at Road 196. These evacuations orders are for residents and businesses along 198 at Road 217, Badger Hill Avenue, Avenue 295 and Eaton Road.

A Shelter in Place Order has been issued for areas of Springville and Pine Flat. The Shelter in Place Order is for homes along Manter Meadow Road in Pine Flat due to a bridge washout. The road is closed at Manter Meadow and Capinero Creek. A bridge failure along Wagner Drive at Harris Road north of Springville is causing a Shelter in Place order. And Residents along Balch Park Road, northeast of Yokohl Valley Drive, should shelter in place due to a damaged bridge on Balch Park Road just east Yokohl Valley Drive.

The following Evacuation Orders, Warnings and Shelter in Place Orders remain in Effect:

Three Rivers Area

The Evacuation Order will include all homes and businesses on North Fork Drive, south of the Baillie Bridge to Sierra Drive (Highway 198); All homes and businesses on South Fork Drive, north of Conley Bridge to Sierra Drive (Highway 198); All homes and businesses along the Middle Fork, Sierra Drive (Highway 198) to the National Park Boundary, including Mineral King Road.

Sheriff Boudreaux has also recommended all homes on North Fork Drive, north of the Bailey Bridge and all homes on South Fork Drive, south of the Connelly Bridge to Shelter in Place.

Springville Area

An Evacuation Order has also been issued for the Springville area along the south bank of the Tule River; for the homes and businesses from the Lower Rio Vista east of Bridge Drive to east of Pleasant Oak Drive on Highway 190. This will include all roads, access roads and areas in between. Not included is Pleasant Oak Drive.

Ponderosa

Due to the upcoming storm, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Warning for the Community of Ponderosa. The Warning would include all businesses, homes and structures within the community, and all roadways, Forest Service Roads, access ways attached to Mountain 107 (also known as the Western Divide Highway) north of Mountain Road 50, and south of Highway 190.

Kings River

Due to the upcoming storm, Sheriff Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Warning for the homes and businesses along the Kings River, from the Fresno County line to the Kings County line.

Kern River

Sheriff Boudreaux has issued an Shelter in Place for homes and businesses from County to Mountain 50.

Tulare County Emergency Shelters and Temporary Evacuation Points (TEP)

Tulare County has established Emergency Shelters and Temporary Evacuation Points (TEP) for those in need of shelter, resources and information regarding the recent storms. They are open and available for Tulare County residents:

Shelter and TEP: Exeter Veterans Memorial Building 324 N. Kaweah Ave., Hours: Open 24 hours a day

Shelter and TEP: Porterville College Gym, 100 E. College Ave. in Porterville, Hours: Open 24 hours a day

TEP: Dinuba Memorial Hall , 249 S. Alta Ave. in Dinuba, Hours: 7:30 a.m. – Midnight Friday