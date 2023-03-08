Sheriff Issues Evacuation Warning for Kings River

Due to the upcoming storm, Sheriff Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Warning for the homes and businesses along the Kings River, from the Fresno County line to the Kings County line.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is closely monitoring the forecast for an Atmospheric River arriving late Thursday night. The storm is expected to impact the area through Saturday, with another storm possible next week. The Kings River water flow is expected to increase to dangerous levels.

While the National Weather Service has indicated this “rain on snow” event will not lead to significant higher-elevation snow melt, high precipitation and snow totals may still cause issues.

Residents should prepare now, especially in areas at risk of being isolated by snow or road/bridge closures.

To prepare:

•Stock up on several days worth of food, water, medications and other necessary supplies

•Refill home propane tanks and/or secure adequate firewood for heating

•Refill primary and backup fuel supplies for generators and vehicles

•Charge backup batteries for your electronic devices.

•Sandbag vulnerable structures in low-lying areas and near creeks, streams, rivers, canals or other waterways

•Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with food, water and blankets in case you become stranded; do not leave your vehicle, if stranded, in the snow

Sandbags are available at many locations throughout Tulare County. For a list and map of locations, visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/

Follow these general safety tips around flooded or snowed-in areas:

•Never drive into flood waters, as they are deeper, colder and faster-moving than they appear

•Do not operate electrical equipment in standing water

•Operate generators ONLY in well-ventilated areas

•Do not use ovens, ranges or barbeques for home heating

For updates during major events, including storms and flooding, visit the Tulare County Emergencies website at:

https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/, register for AlertTC at https://www.alerttc.com/.

Follow the County of Tulare, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulare County Fire Department on social media.