Annual STEAM Expo Today

Saturday, March 4, 2023 ▪ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ▪ TCOE Administration Building,

6200 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

To better accommodate the crowds expected at the annual STEAM Expo, the event has been moved to the Mooney Administration Building this year. Scheduled for Saturday, March 4, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., the event will feature lots of hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) activities for Central Valley families and children of all ages.

“We were delighted with the response of Tulare County families to last year’s STEAM Expo,” said Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “It was great to see so many children enjoying hands-on activities and learning how STEAM education can lead to jobs that are fun and rewarding.”

Attendees can try their hands at aerospace engineering by designing and launching their own hot air balloons and rockets. A Cardboard Challenge area will be created for families to envision and construct anything they can imagine out of cardboard. Attendees will also have the opportunity to create numerous art-related projects, including Popsicle stick harmonicas, string art, shadow pictures, pattern blocks, shape bubbles, nature tracing, and chalk drawings. Event organizers are bringing plenty of engaging technology and coding opportunities for children to try, including Artie, Dash, Ozobots, and Sphero car robots and robotic components.

A dozen community organizations will be on hand to show students how careers in their respective fields utilize STEAM. Community organizations include Arts Visalia, The National Parks, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Crime Lab, and Sequoia Riverlands Trust. Lulu’s Kettle Corn, Taquizas Gonzalez, and Snackology and More will provide on-site food options.

The planetarium at TCOE’s Liberty Center, where the event has been held for many years, will also be open, offering six shows of Wildest Weather in the Solar System. Planetarium seating is very limited. Free tickets for the shows will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the STEAM Expo. Once planetarium doors close for a show, no late seating and no reentry is permitted.

The annual Tulare County Science & Engineering Fair will also be held. This year, the event will feature 40 projects created by 66 students to address real-world issues. Judges will select the top projects to advance to the 2023 California Science & Engineering Fair, being held April 11 in Los Angeles.

The STEAM Expo is a free, open house-style event. For more information, visit www.tcoe.org/STEAMExpo. TCOE’s Administration Building is located at 6200 South Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.