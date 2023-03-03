Visalia residents asked to shape the city’s future

For over 50 years, the City of Visalia has offered an annual survey to its residents in order to evaluate City services and receive opinions from those who live, work and play in Visalia. This year’s survey will be available Friday, February 24 through Friday, March 24.

The Public Opinion Survey is conducted each year by Visalia’s Citizen’s Advisory Committee (CAC) and approved by the Visalia City Council before residents are asked to provide their feedback by taking the survey.

“This is an important opportunity for all Visalians to ensure their voice is heard by sharing their ideas and concerns regarding all City services,” said STAFF. “The survey asks a range of questions, but the main goal is to find out what is important to the people of Visalia and how can improve the way we serve them.”

Some of those survey questions ask respondents to rate various City services and programs ranging from Police and Fire emergency reponses to recreational activities and road maintenance. There is also an open-ended opportunity for respondents to help shape the future of Visalia by providing ideas directly to the City and City Council.

To help shape Visalia, the 2023 Public Opinion Survey can be completed in English or Spanish online at www.visalia.city/survey or a physical survey form can be picked up and returned at a variety of City of Visalia buildings such as:

Administration:220 N. Santa Fe St.

Anthony Community Center: 345 N. Jacob St.

City Hall East: 315 E. Acequia Ave.

City Hall West: 707 W. Acequia Ave.

Physical surveys can be picked up or returned at any of these City of Visalia buildings 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. If residents need a physical survey form sent to them directly, they can request a mail-in survey by calling (559) 713-4535 or emailing [email protected]

“We urge all Visalia residents to take the Public Opinion Survey to make a difference in their own backyard and share it with everyone they know to make an impact for the entire city,” said STAFF. “The City of Visalia and the City Council review the survey responses and use the information to better understand what is important for our community and make impactful changes.”