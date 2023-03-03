Tulare County Library’s Read Across America Week “Guess Who?” challenge for children

The Tulare County Library announces the “Guess Who?” Challenge as part of this year’s Read Across America at our 17 branches. Come take the challenge and check out what other events are happening at our branches this week.

Read Across America, an annual event held during the first week of March, celebrates reading and literacy especially for children. This year from Tuesday, February 28 to Tuesday, March 7, 2023, bring the kids to “Guess Who?” the correct shadowy outline book character or title. Guess correctly to be entered into a drawing to win a surprise.

More information about the “Guess Who?” Challenge or Read Across America Week, please call or stop by your nearest public library.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an adult and family literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org.